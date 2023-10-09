NHL Action Returns Tuesday with Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+

New-look Nashville Predators Open Season at Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Chicago Blackhawks’ #1 Overall Pick Connor Bedard: Mic’d Up and Makes NHL Debut Against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Seattle Kraken Visit Defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET

The Point Returns Tuesday Ahead of Opening Night Tripleheader at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Opening Week Exclusive Game Action continues on ESPN+/Hulu with the Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils on October 12 and Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals on October 13

30 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week Featuring The Blackhawks and Connor Bedard’s Rookie Season

The puck drops on the NHL 2023-24 season on Tuesday, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off, exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+.

The new-look Nashville Predators, with newcomer Ryan O’Reilly, new head coach Andrew Brunette and veteran defenseman Roman Josi begin the season hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point and 100-plus point scorer Nikita Kucherov at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The highly-anticipated debut of 2023 number-one draft pick Connor Bedard, and the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener continues in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ from PPG Paints Arena against another former number-one pick, Sidney Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who also added the defending Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson this offseason. Newcomer Bedard will also be mic’d up during the opening night face-off.

Following at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, the Seattle Kraken, who fell one game short of making the 2023 Western Conference Final in just its second year as a franchise, face off against the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knightsand Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel in a Pacific Division season opener. Prior to the game, the Golden Knights will see their first championship banner raised at T-Mobile Arena during the Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, ahead of the season-opening tripleheader. The weekly studio show will again surround ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games, including in-depth analysis of key matchups, league trends, dynamic feature stories and hockey lifestyle coverage. Steve Levy hosts this week’s show and will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. See an exclusive sit down with Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard to discuss the pressure of expectations and what it will be like to face off against each other in Bedard’s first NHL game. Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel talks about his extraordinary journey from Buffalo to Vegas to becoming a Stanley Cup Champion. All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in the base ESPN+ subscription – throughout the season. Catch the Blackhawks and Connor Bedard’s rookie season this week and all season through NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

