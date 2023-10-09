“Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream” Debuts November 17 on ESPN+

After taking the world by storm with his unforgettable performances at the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) and the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game, Shohei Ohtani is once again hitting it out of the park with the documentary, “Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream,” coming November 17 to ESPN+.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Ohtani said: “I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary. Hearing the stories shared by my childhood heroes has been truly inspiring. I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence.”

Featuring an unprecedented in-depth series of interviews with Ohtani and the coaches, players, managers and mentors that have influenced him, the documentary takes an introspective look at Ohtani’s illustrious career, from his humble beginnings in rural Japan, through his journey to becoming a two-way player, the start of his professional career with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and his long-awaited transition to the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels.

Throughout the documentary, Ohtani reflects on his career to date, sharing how he decided to play for the Angels; how he came up with his now famous dream board; what it was like winning the 2023 WBC with Japan; how he overcame past injuries, and so much more.

The documentary, produced in association with ESPN Films, will be available from November 17 exclusively on ESPN+.

