Soccer on ESPN Platforms: ElClásico, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and more

Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) call ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Legendary FC Barcelona defender Rafa Márquez will join ESPN as a guest analyst

Manchester United vs. Newcastle, West Ham vs. Arsenal in Carabao Cup Fourth Round Wednesday on ESPN+

Derek Rae calls Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes ahead of Der Klassiker

LALIGA’s ElClásico: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the first ElClásico of the 2023-24 LALIGA season. Fuera de Juego and ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+. ESPN2 will simulcast ESPN FC: ElClásico Pregame from 9 – 10 a.m. ET. Click here for more.

Legendary FC Barcelona defender Rafa Márquez will join ESPN as a guest analyst for ElClásico in Barcelona. He will appear on Spanish-language studio shows on Friday and Saturday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, including on Saturday’s pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Additionally, on Saturday, ESPN Deportes will televise Almeria vs. Las Palmas from Power Horse Stadium in Almeria at 8 a.m. ET, to lead into the Spanish sports network’s live presentation of ElClásico.

LALIGA Matchday 10 Schedule :

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA with Special Guests Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA’s first live remote show will air from Barcelona with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Rodrigo Faez on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into Girona hosting Celta Vigo at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Diario de Bicicleta with Martin Ainstein featuring Rafa “El Kaiser” Márquez

“A Pie de Campo” featuring Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger

“LALIGA en Numeros’’ with Alexis ‘’Mister Chip’’ recalling the best ElClásico moments

Carabao Cup Round 4: West Ham-Arsenal and Manchester United-Newcastle on Wednesday

ESPN+ will stream all eight Carabao Cup fourth-round matches on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and Wednesday, Nov. 1. Top matches in this round are on Wednesday with Premier League powerhouses West Ham vs. Arsenal at London Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish), and Manchester United vs. Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester (4:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+).



Bundesliga’s Key Matchups:

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund – currently ranked 4th in Bundesliga rankings – travel to Deutsche Bank Park in Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and ESPN Deportes. Derek Rae and analyst Stewart Robson (English) and Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – FC Bayern München vs. SV Darmstadt 98, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga Matchday 9 Schedule:

*Subject to change



Eredivisie: Historic rivalry match between No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, PSV host Ajax Amsterdam at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands; and at 11:45 a.m. ET, AZ Alkmaar host N.E.C Nijmegen at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar. Both matches are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Eredivisie’s top two teams – No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 AZ Alkmaar – head into Matchday 10 contests without a loss this season.

Eredivisie Matchday 10 Schedule:

*Subject to change

