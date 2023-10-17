Sponsors Announced for espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota

Today ESPN announced the sponsors for the 14th Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit returning to the Ojai Valley Inn through October 23-25. Presenting sponsor, Toyota, returns for its 11th year, along with additional sponsors, Gatorade, New Balance, Ally, Meta and Google. The Summit will once again bring together leaders across sports, business and entertainment for a range of keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, and presentations, focusing on creating positive change for women in sports. This year’s lineup includes WNBA star Candace Parker, Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and pioneering sports agent and partner at WME Jill Smoller, with performance by Grammy-nominated artist, Regina Spektor.

Toyota continues to be an active supporter of female athletes and women in sports. This year, Toyota will announce their eighth class of “Everyday Heroes,” an award that honors two organizations making a difference for women and girls in their local communities through sports. U.S. Paralympian and Team Toyota Athlete, Danelle Umstead will join Elle Duncan in honoring these heroes. Throughout the three-day event, Toyota will give attendees a firsthand look of the all-new 2024 Tacoma and the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander, and support “The Summit in 60 Seconds” daily recap videos that will be shared throughout the event and on espnW social handles.

Returning sponsor, Gatorade will be the official sports nutrition and fuel sponsor of the Summit, keeping attendees hydrated during the workout and wellness activities. Carolyn Braff, Head of Gatorade Brand Strategy, will also be leading a W. Power Talk, alongside EVP of Global Insights, Wasserman Shelley Pisarra, and Founder of Black in Sports Business Marsha Gaye-Knight.

New Balance continues as the Summit’s official footwear and apparel partner and will provide a robust gifting experience to all attendees, including brand new apparel styles and the Fresh Foam x 1080v13, launching on October 13. Additionally, Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion New Balance athlete, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be leading the Keynote conversation on Wednesday, October 25 with Elle Duncan.

Google returns as an associate sponsor of the Summit, and will sponsor a sneak peek of the upcoming Candace Parker documentary during Candace’s keynote conversation as an associate sponsor of the ESPN Film.

Returning for a third year, Ally joins the Summit as Stephanie Marciano, Ally’s head of sports & entertainment marketing will participate in The Selling of Women’s Sports panel, underscoring the positive impacts investing in women’s sports has on business.

Returning for their second year, Meta will help to extend the reach of the Summit through various posts on their social platforms that amass millions of followers.

The espnW: Women + Sports Summit continues to be a leading event in the sports industry, bringing together voices from across multiple industries to push women forward and create more opportunities for advancement in sports. Previous speakers include: Head Coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon, President of U.S. Soccer, Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Cynthia Marshall, Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter, St. Vincent, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann, Peabody Award-winning producer Shima Oliaee, best-selling author and activist Glennon Doyle, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, and more.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. In addition, events from this year’s experience will be livestreamed and can be viewed by registering at espnWsummit.com, and via Twitter and the ESPN App. For more information about The espnW: Women + Sports Summit and to see the complete agenda, please visit espnWsummit.com or follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

