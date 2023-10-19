Top Rank Presents Original Program – Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou
Debuts Saturday, October 21, on ESPNEWS
On Saturday, October 21, ESPN will premiere the original program: Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou, a 30-minute all access preview of combat sport’s crossover event of the year featuring WBC & lineal heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (Boxing record: 33-0-1, 24 KOs) versus lineal MMA heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou (MMA record: 17-3, 16 Finishes) in a highly anticipated 10-round boxing match.
On Saturday October 28, at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT, Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV will stream the all-heavyweight boxing event live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The long-awaited battle between two giants in their fields kicks off Riyadh Season, a months-long entertainment and sports festival in the Kingdom’s largest city.
ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for Mobile and connected TV devices.
In addition to the airtimes below leading up to the October 28 event, Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou (All times ET)
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat Oct 21
|ESPNEWS
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun Oct 22
|ESPN2
|2:30 a.m.
|Mon Oct 23
|ESPN 2
|11:30 p.m.
|Tue Oct 24
|ESPN2
|3:00 a.m.
|Thu Oct 26
|ESPN2
|12:00 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 a.m.
|Fri Oct 27
|ESPN2
|6:30 a.m.