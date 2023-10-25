Top Rank Presents The Combat Sports Crossover Event of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Live on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. Saturday, October 28, 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT
Fury vs. Ngannou will be presented live this Saturday, October 28, at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT, on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $79.99 PPV here. New ESPN+ subscribers can sign up here. ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.
The combat crossover event of the year features WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) versus lineal MMA heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou (17-3, 16 Finishes) in a highly anticipated 10-round boxing match. The long-awaited battle between two giants in their fields kicks off Riyadh Season, a months-long entertainment and sports festival in the Kingdom’s largest city.
The Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV all-heavyweight event will also feature:
- Undefeated British standouts Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) facing off in a 12-rounder.
- Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs), a New Zealand-born veteran who trains with Fury, will fight Canadian knockout artist Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
- Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs), a 260-plus pound power puncher fighting out of Montreal, Canada, will fight the upset-minded Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
- Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs), Great Britain’s 18-year-old heavyweight hopeful, will see action in a six-rounder against Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KOs).
Calling the action: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Bernardo Osuna, and Brett Okamoto.
Original Programming:
Prior to Saturday’s event, ESPN will air the original production: Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou, a 30-minute all access preview of the upcoming super-event.
Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou (All times ET)
|Date
|Network
|Time
|Thu Oct 26
|ESPN2
|12 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 a.m.
|Fri Oct 27
|ESPNEWS
|6:30 a.m.
The program will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App, on ESPN.com and on ESPN+.
ESPN.com
From Ali to Inoki to Fury vs. Ngannou, highlighting the biggest crossover fights of all time (Jeff Wagenheim)
Teddy Atlas: How I’d train Francis Ngannou to face Tyson Fury
Thursday: Timothy Bradley Jr.’ s take: There’s a path for Ngannou to upset Fury
Friday: Francis Ngannou’s full circle journey into boxing with Mike Tyson by his side (Brett Okamoto)
Fury vs. Nngannou (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Platform
|Thu., Oct 26
|2 p.m.
|Main Event Press Conference
|—
|ESPN App & YouTube
|Fri., Oct 27
|11 a.m.
|Weigh-In
|—
|Sat., Oct 28
|2 p.m.
|Main
|Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
|ESPN+ PPV
|Co-Feature
|
Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye
|Undercard
|Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean
|Undercard
|Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright
|Undercard
|Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath