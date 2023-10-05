Two New Episodes of ACC Network’s 3-Day Weekend Travel Series to Debut in October – Chapel Hill and Raleigh

The ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend will debut a pair of new episodes during the month of October. Both shows will highlight popular ACC college towns in North Carolina. First, 3-Day Weekend: Chapel Hill debuts this Friday, Oct. 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Next week, 3-Day Weekend: Raleigh premieres on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.

Jess Roy is the host of 3-Day Weekend, which is produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN. Now in its third season on ACC Network, the series continues its North Carolina Research Triangle theme after previously exploring nearby Durham in August. Additionally, upcoming episodes are planned for South Bend, Ind., and Charlotte.

3-Day Weekend: Chapel Hill

Debuts: Friday, Oct. 6 (9:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3RR0vhD

3-Day Weekend: Chapel Hill explores the home of the University of North Carolina.

Episode highlights:

A tour of iconic Franklin Street and the Carolina Basketball Museum.

A chance to explore the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill.

An opportunity to experience Chapel Hill through Tar Heel legends – Hall of Fame women’s soccer coach Anson Dorrance, US Women’s National Soccer Team standout and World Cup champion Heather O’Reilly, and UNC basketball great Phil Ford.

A visit to go-to spots like legendary Chapel Hill bar He’s Not Here, the Top of the Hill Restaurant, Merritt’s Grill, and more.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh

Air date: Friday, Oct. 13 (10 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3Q3NdwI

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh takes in the sites of North Carolina’s capital city around NC State University. Episode highlights:

A ride on the historic merry-go-round at Pullen Park, the first public park in North Carolina and the fifth oldest operating amusement park in the United States.

A tour of the NC Museum of Natural Science

A conversation about Wolfpack spirit with NC State legends Torry and Terrence Holt at Player’s Retreat.

Taste a flight at Raleigh Beer Garden, the Guinness World Record winner for most beers on tap

A visit to local favorites Clyde Cooper’sBarbeque and the award-winning Death & Taxes from State alum and James Beard Award winning chef Ashley Christensen, topped off with a sample of the popular Wolftracks ice cream at the Howling Cow Dairy Farm.

About 3-Day Weekend

Produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy visiting college towns throughout the ACC. Roy gives viewers a taste of the best things to do, see and eat in each area by introducing fans to unique activities, historic landmarks and popular restaurants and establishments.

3-Day Weekend debuted in 2020 and has featured 12 episodes to date – Blacksburg, Va., Miami/Coral Gables, Fla., Tallahassee, Fla., Atlanta, Louisville, Clemson, S.C., Charlottesville, Va., Boston, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, N.Y., Winston-Salem, N.C., and Durham, N.C.

-30-