UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 | Saturday, Oct. 21

2 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

10 a.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN YouTube & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from Abu Dhabi with UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2. The event will be live from Etihad Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a special 2 p.m. ET start time, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 at 10 a.m.

Main Event

Islam Makhachev once again crosses paths with Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated UFC Lightweight Championship rematch. Makhachev (24-1) looks to continue his reign by defeating Volkanovski for a second time and solidifying his status as the best in the world. Volkanovski (26-2) intends to get his win back from Makhachev and leave with the lightweight title.

Co-Main Event

Fan favorites Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev go head-to-head in the co-main event middleweight bout with No. 1 welterweight Usman (20-3) looking to deliver a statement win, while No. 4 welterweight Chimaev (12-0) plans to add to his eight first-round finishes in highlight fashion and remain undefeated.

Additional PPV Card Highlight:

2 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1), unbeaten in 10-straight (9-0-1), faces off against No.7 Johnny Walker (21-7), with 17 first round finishes, in a thrilling match.

On The Call:

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Paul Felder and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 10/19 9 a.m. UFC 294 Press Conference: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

10/20 9 a.m. UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 12 p.m. UFC 294 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 ESPN+ 4:25 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 ESPN2 Sat., 10/21 10 a.m. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, @ESPN YouTube, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 2 p.m. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 5 p.m.* UFC 294 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

2:00 PM Main Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski UFC Lightweight Championship Co-Main Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker Undercard Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves Undercard Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov 10:00 AM Feature Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev Undercard Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek Undercard Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry Undercard Abu Azaitar vs. Seqdriques Dumas Undercard Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli Undercard Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov Undercard Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey Undercard Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

