UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 | Saturday, Oct. 21
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
2 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event
10 a.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN YouTube & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from Abu Dhabi with UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2. The event will be live from Etihad Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a special 2 p.m. ET start time, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 at 10 a.m.
Main Event
- Islam Makhachev once again crosses paths with Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated UFC Lightweight Championship rematch. Makhachev (24-1) looks to continue his reign by defeating Volkanovski for a second time and solidifying his status as the best in the world. Volkanovski (26-2) intends to get his win back from Makhachev and leave with the lightweight title.
Co-Main Event
- Fan favorites Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev go head-to-head in the co-main event middleweight bout with No. 1 welterweight Usman (20-3) looking to deliver a statement win, while No. 4 welterweight Chimaev (12-0) plans to add to his eight first-round finishes in highlight fashion and remain undefeated.
Additional PPV Card Highlight:
- 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1), unbeaten in 10-straight (9-0-1), faces off against No.7 Johnny Walker (21-7), with 17 first round finishes, in a thrilling match.
On The Call:
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside Paul Felder and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
10/19
|9 a.m.
|UFC 294 Press Conference: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri.,
10/20
|9 a.m.
|UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|12 p.m.
|UFC 294 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2
|ESPN+
|4:25 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2
|ESPN2
|Sat.,
10/21
|10 a.m.
|UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Prelims)
|ESPN+, @ESPN YouTube,
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|2 p.m.
|UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|5 p.m.*
|UFC 294 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|2:00 PM
|Main
|Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
|UFC Lightweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Undercard
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
|Undercard
|Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
|Undercard
|Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
|10:00 AM
|Feature
|Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
|Undercard
|Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
|Undercard
|Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
|Undercard
|Abu Azaitar vs. Seqdriques Dumas
|Undercard
|Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
|Undercard
|Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
|Undercard
|Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
|Undercard
|Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
