2024 MLB Opening Night Exclusively on ESPN: Reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers Host Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 28

World Series Championship Pregame Celebration on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight

ESPN will exclusively televise 2024 MLB Opening Night – the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers host the Chicago Cubs – on Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It marks the start of ESPN’s 35th season of Major League Baseball coverage.

The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team – Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney – will start their third season together by calling the Cubs vs. Rangers game.

Baseball Tonight on ESPN will capture all of the World Series Championship pregame celebration in its one-hour show, starting at 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter will bookend MLB Opening Night on ESPN with a show at 6 p.m. and at the conclusion of the game. ESPN programming is also available on the ESPN App.

MLB Opening Night will also be available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

