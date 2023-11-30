2024 SEC Football Schedule Reveal to Unveil New-Look Southeastern Conference Schedule on ESPN and SEC Network

The first look at the 2024 Southeastern Conference football schedule will be uncovered on 2024 SEC Football Schedule Reveal, set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The two-hour special will disclose the competition dates for the 2024 season in primetime on ESPN and SEC Network, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Thursday afternoon on SEC Network during SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Press Conferences.

2024 SEC Football Schedule Reveal will feature SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge alongside ESPN college football commentators Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Tim Tebow, with additional perspective from Paul Finebaum and various guests. The studio programming will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. headquarters.

2024 opponents were announced in June during an exclusive special on SEC Network, following the establishment of a one-year schedule for next fall. In the one-year schedule, SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent during the 2024 season.

The primetime special will spotlight insight from select SEC head coaches as they react to the upcoming schedule as the conference expands to 16 teams. ESPN platforms are the exclusive home for all SEC sports starting in July 2024, with the revamped SEC set to show ‘How It’s Done’ across ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. A promotional campaign with the same refrain will kick off during SEC Championship weekend with a multi-platform presentation.

Moving forward, the conference will eliminate divisional standings, and the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the SEC standings at the end of the regular season. The regular season will conclude with the 2024 SEC Championship Game live on ABC on Dec. 7, 2024.