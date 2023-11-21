Best Monday Night Football Audience in More than 25 Seasons! ESPN’s Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Rematch Draws 29 Million Viewers, the Most-Watched MNF Game Since 1996
- Most-Watched Monday Night Football Game in the ESPN Era
- Most-Watched Television Program Since Super Bowl LVII in February
- Most-Watched NFL Game Since Thanksgiving 2022
ESPN’s presentation of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (November 21, 8:15 p.m. ET) is the most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years, drawing more than 29 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+). The audience of 29,021,000 viewers is the television franchise’s best – and The Walt Disney Company’s best – since 1996 (Green Bayat Dallas, 31.5 million), spanning more than 450 games and the entire ESPN era of Monday Night Football.
Best of the Season and Most-Watched Telecast Since Super Bowl LVII
The Eagles-Chiefs is the most-watched telecast since the teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023), making it the most-watched NFL game this season across all networks. Dating back to the 2022 regular season, Eagles-Chiefs is the most-watched NFL game in nearly a full calendar year (Thanksgiving 2022).
More on Eagles-Chiefs:
- Peak Audience: The audience peaked at 31.2 million viewers
- Peyton and Eli: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli generated an audience of 1.9 million, the franchise’s best in more than two years.
- Monday Night Countdown: ESPN’s pregame show averaged 1.8 million viewers, MNC’s best audience of the season.
ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Multiple Viewership Records in 2023
With the record-breaking ESPN MNF audience, ESPN has now delivered its two most-watched Monday Night Football games ever during the 2023 season. The Week 11 viewership topped ESPN’s Week 1 audience of 22.6 million (Bills-Jets), which set a record at the time.
Monday Night Football aired on ABC prior to 2006
