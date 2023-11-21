Best Monday Night Football Audience in More than 25 Seasons! ESPN’s Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Rematch Draws 29 Million Viewers, the Most-Watched MNF Game Since 1996

Most-Watched Monday Night Football Game in the ESPN Era

Most-Watched Television Program Since Super Bowl LVII in February

Most-Watched NFL Game Since Thanksgiving 2022

ESPN’s presentation of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (November 21, 8:15 p.m. ET) is the most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years, drawing more than 29 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+). The audience of 29,021,000 viewers is the television franchise’s best – and The Walt Disney Company’s best – since 1996 (Green Bayat Dallas, 31.5 million), spanning more than 450 games and the entire ESPN era of Monday Night Football.

Best of the Season and Most-Watched Telecast Since Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles-Chiefs is the most-watched telecast since the teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023), making it the most-watched NFL game this season across all networks. Dating back to the 2022 regular season, Eagles-Chiefs is the most-watched NFL game in nearly a full calendar year (Thanksgiving 2022).

More on Eagles-Chiefs:

Peak Audience: The audience peaked at 31.2 million viewers

The audience peaked at 31.2 million viewers Peyton and Eli: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli generated an audience of 1.9 million, the franchise’s best in more than two years.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli generated an audience of 1.9 million, the franchise’s best in more than two years. Monday Night Countdown: ESPN’s pregame show averaged 1.8 million viewers, MNC’s best audience of the season.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Multiple Viewership Records in 2023

With the record-breaking ESPN MNF audience, ESPN has now delivered its two most-watched Monday Night Football games ever during the 2023 season. The Week 11 viewership topped ESPN’s Week 1 audience of 22.6 million (Bills-Jets), which set a record at the time.

Monday Night Football aired on ABC prior to 2006

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]