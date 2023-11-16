College Football Playoff Announces Musical Talent Lineup for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

The College Football Playoff (CFP) today announced its star-studded lineup of recording artists who will perform at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (January 5-7). The free concerts will take place in Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium leading up to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Monday, January 8, at NRG Stadium.

The weekend’s initial needle-drop will take place on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stage on Friday, January 5 with performances by the #1 music brand for kids, KIDZ BOP. The music will continue Saturday, January 6 with six-time GRAMMY®-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow and 2023 BET “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” winner and two-time Grammy nominee Latto. The final night, Sunday, January 7, will feature ACM and CMA award-winning artist and Grand Ole Opry member Jon Pardi, 10-time chart topping country superstar Jake Owen and multi-platinum artist-songwriter, dubbed “Country’s Hottest Rising Star” by PEOPLE magazine Megan Moroney.

Gates for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will open at 6 p.m. CT each day at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans will need to pre-register for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app to receive a concert QR code. Then, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT on the day of the concert, fans can show their concert QR code at the George R. Brown Convention Center to receive a wristband, which will serve as their ticket guaranteeing entry into the concerts.* For more information, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com/ppl.

*Wristbands are not required for the KIDZ BOP concert on Friday, January 5. Simply register on the CFBPlayoff mobile app and head to Shell Energy Stadium and entry to this performance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place on Monday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN.

For additional information on the College Football Playoff, including AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! and the 2024 CFP National Championship, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com. Join the social conversation by using the hashtags #CFBPlayoff and #ATTPlaylistLive.

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

JON PARDI

Since first hitting the country landscape, Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning artist Jon Pardi has separated himself from the pack by producing, writing and singing songs he created from the melodies up while earning praise for it. The California native reached a series of career milestones in 2023, including his history-making induction as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, becoming the first artist from California ever inducted. Currently headlining the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, Pardi recently released new music from an upcoming project, “Cowboys and Plowboys” (featuring Luke Bryan), as the follow-up single to his sixth career #1 on Country radio, “Your Heart Or Mine,” from his ACM Album of the Year-nominated record, Mr. Saturday Night. Additionally, the multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer recently released his first-ever Christmas record, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, which features 12 songs including original music, holiday classics and unexpected covers.

JACK HARLOW

Hailed as the “hitmaker of tomorrow” by Variety, multiple GRAMMY®-nominated rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Harlow is one of music’s brightest stars. The Louisville, Kentucky native boasts six GRAMMY® Award nominations, two #1 singles and over 10 billion career streams to date. In 2020, Harlow released his critically-acclaimed, RIAA platinum-certified debut album, That’s What They All Say, which featured the chart-topping, worldwide hit, “WHATS POPPIN,” which earned him his first GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Rap Performance.” The Generation Now/Atlantic Records superstar reached even greater heights in 2022, with his gold-certified sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, highlighted by the platinum-certified lead single, “Nail Tech,” and the chart topping, multiple-GRAMMY®-nominated single, “First Class,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. In April 2023, Harlow surprised fans with his third studio album, Jackman., which critics praised as his most mature and in-depth body of work to date. His latest single, “Lovin On Me,” was released last week and is quickly becoming an instant hit across the globe.

JAKE OWEN

With a career-spanning collection of gold and platinum certifications, 10 #1 singles and over 2.5 billion on-demand streams in the U.S., Jake Owen has ascended to stardom as a mainstay country staple. Delivering a fresh set of beach-ready hits, his 16-track, seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, dropped in the summer of 2023 via Big Loud Records. Known for his laid-back style and genre defining hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “American Country Love Song” and “Alone with You,” Owen’s last album, Greetings From…Jake, delivered three #1 1 hits, including “Made For You,” “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” plus a top-five smash, “Down to the Honkytonk.” The ACM award winner originally from Florida wrapped 2022 on his raved-about headline tour, Up There Down Here, and just completed his headlining 12-date Loose Cannon Tour.

LATTO

Two-time Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Latto has been making a name for herself since she was eight years old and hasn’t stopped since. The Atlanta-based 24-year-old artist signed with RCA Records in 2020 and has since released her project Queen of Da Souf and her album 777 which debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 and #6 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Latto is the first female rapper to have a #1 record on Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single (“Big Energy”), which was also her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100. She recently collaborated with BTS’ Jung Kook on “Seven” (#1 on Billboard Hot 100) for which she also won an MTV VMA award. The 2022 BET & People’s Choice Awards “Best New Artist” winner is embracing this new phase in her career but staying true to her Clayton County roots.

MEGAN MORONEY

Megan Moroney is strong-minded, sensitive, and fiercely devoted to speaking her truth. As a teenager in Georgia, she first honed her gorgeously gritty vocal style by singing covers with her dad and brother, then took up guitar at age 16. With 2022’s Pistol Made of Roses EP, CMT applauded the “musical risk taker with powerhouse pipes.” She then delivered “Tennessee Orange,” an immediate smash that saw her signing with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, becoming her first Country radio #1 and RIAA two-time platinum-certified track. A “2023 Artist to Watch” for Amazon Music, Pandora, and Spotify, Moroney’s debut album LUCKY arrived in May, drawing major acclaim for her lived-in intimacy, fearless truth-telling and electrifying songwriting. Amidst an avalanche of accolades, she won CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, debuted on TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, GMA, and more. Currently on her sold-out THE LUCKY TOUR, she’ll support Kenny Chesney next spring.

KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest global pop hits, “sung by kids for kids.” Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 11 billion streams globally. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kid Artist” for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 135) — where it’s all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

2024 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS

In addition to AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, fans can participate and experience the following public events in Houston leading up to the 2024 national championship game:

Playoff Fan Central

George R. Brown Convention Center Halls A-D

Friday, January 5 – Sunday, January 7, 2024

Playoff Fan Central is an interactive experience that gives fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The free three-day, family-friendly event, will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and will include games, youth sports clinics, pep rallies band performances. Playoff Fan Central also will include sponsor activations, Media Day (Saturday, January 6), special guest appearances, autograph signings and exhibits celebrating college football and its rich history.

Media Day presented by Great Clips

George R. Brown Convention Center Hall A

Saturday, January 6, 2024

(Rose Bowl Champion 9-10 a.m. CT; Sugar Bowl Champion 10:30-11:30 a.m. CT)

Media Day presented by Great Clips features one-hour interview sessions with student-athletes and coaches from each of the College Football Playoff National Championship participating teams. More than 1,000 credentialed media members will be present to cover the event, in addition to live broadcasts from ESPN and conference networks, appearances by ESPN college football personalities and activations by social media giants Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Media Day is free and open to the public, who is invited to watch and listen.

Extra Yard for Teachers Summit

Wortham Theatre Center

Saturday, January 6, 2024 (3-7 p.m. CT)

The Extra Yard for Teachers Summit is a gathering of local teachers who come together for a relevant and high energy professional development program featuring inspiring speakers who recognize the hard work of those working with kids in PK-12 schools. The 2024 event offers in-person (for local educators) and virtual options (for teachers across the country) to attend. There will be a post-event reception for in-person attendees to enjoy food, drink and peer-to peer-networking. Past speakers and presenters have included Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education; Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State; Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org; Desmond Howard, ESPN college football analyst, and many more. The EYFT Summit also includes sessions to educate, entertain, and inspire attendees. Registration is open now at CFP-Foundation.org.

Trophy Trot 5K and 10K

Downtown Houston

Sunday, January 7, 2024 (9 a.m. CT)

The Trophy Trot (formerly the Extra Yard 5K) is a family-friendly run/walk hosted in conjunction with the national championship game that offers a chance for locals as well as out-of-town fans to take part in national championship weekend. The 2024 edition of the Trophy Trot will be held beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 7 in the heart of downtown Houston and, for the first time, will feature both the 5K and 10K distances. Each Trophy Trot participant will receive a t-shirt and medal, and there will be multiple opportunities for participants to win tickets to the 2024 national championship game. All proceeds benefit the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative and its Houston Loves Teachers program that provides support, inspiration and empowerment to local educators. Registration for the Trophy Trot is open now at TrophyTrot.com.

Taste of the Championship

Union Station at Minute Maid Park

Sunday, January 7, 2024 (5-8 p.m. CT)

Taste of the Championship is a premium dining experience on Sunday, January 7, the eve of the College Football Playoff National Championship. Taste of the Championship offers attendees the opportunity to indulge in gourmet food and drink prepared by Houston-area chefs, as well as experience live entertainment and celebrity appearances. Held at Minute Maid Park’s Union Station, this premium event serves as a unique combination of local cuisine exploration while celebrating the teaching profession. All proceeds benefit the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative and its Houston Loves Teachers program that provides support, inspiration and empowerment to local educators. Tickets can be purchased now by visiting TasteOfTheChampionship.com.

Allstate Championship Tailgate

NRG Stadium Blue Lots 16, 17 and 18

Monday, January 8, 2024

Allstate Championship Tailgate is a free outdoor experience for all national championship game ticket holders where fans will enjoy interactive games, sponsor activations, concessions, live ESPN broadcasts and live performances by each team’s marching band and award-winning musical acts. A national championship game ticket is required for entry to Allstate Championship Tailgate.