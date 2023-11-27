Cue the Confetti: College Football Conference Championship Weekend Kicks Off Friday with Pac-12 Championship on ABC Presented by Dr Pepper – Seven Championship Showdowns Set for ESPN Platforms, December 1-2

One of the most highly anticipated championship weekends has arrived, as the 2023 college football regular season culminates with seven conference championship games across ESPN platforms. In addition to the final Pac-12 Football Championship with its current membership, conference title showdowns in the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Sun Belt and SWAC are set for December 1-2. All games in Dr Pepper Championship Week will be available on the ESPN App.

The Pac-12 Championship on ABC Presented by Dr Pepper kicks off trophy-lifting season, with No. 6 Oregon and No. 4 Washington facing off in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the primetime ABC call, with ESPN Radio’s top college football crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the broadcast.

A full slate of Championship Saturday showdowns is set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Radio, beginning with a pair of noon kickoffs through to the final whistle in primetime.

At noon, No. 20 Oklahoma State takes on No. 7 Texas in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are teaming up for the ABC broadcast, with Sean Kelley, Max Starks and Mike Peasley on radio. Also at noon is the MAC Championship Game, live from Ford Field in Detroit. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra have the call on ESPN, as Toledo looks to defend its title against Miami (Ohio), which last won the MAC trophy in 2019.

A trio of afternoon games – all from campus sites – are scheduled for ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 on Saturday at 4 p.m. On ABC, the American Athletic Championship features Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor providing commentary on the SMU/No. 23 Tulane tussle. On ESPN, John Schriffen, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony will call Appalachian State at Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Championship from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker and Lericia Harris are teaming up for the SWAC Championship on ESPN2 Presented by McDonald’s, as Prairie View A&M takes on FCS No. 5 Florida A&M from Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

In primetime, the ACC Championship closes out Championship Saturday action from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff between No. 10 Louisville and No. 5 Florida State is set for 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Louisville alum Katie George will announce the ABC action, with Kestecher, Stouffer and Fitzsimmons on the radio broadcast. In addition, ACC Network will produce a Command Center viewing option of the ACC Championship Game, which includes a multi-angle presentation with up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

ESPN Radio will broadcast a 30-minute pregame show for the Pac-12 Championship, the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and the ACC Championship. In addition, the 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Pregame Show is slated for ESPN+ at 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring Morgan Uber, Rene Ingoglia and Leger Douzable.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday

As the 2023 season barrels toward an epic conclusion, ESPN will exclusively reveal the penultimate College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland.

Championship Weekend Clinched with College Football Playoff Selection Day on Dec. 3

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will conclude Sunday, Dec. 3 with Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings, which will determine the four College Football Playoff semifinalists and the complete New Year’s Six participants in the College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T. Later in the day, the full Bowl Season schedule and opponents will be released. Full details regarding Selection Day programming will be announced later this week.

FCS Playoffs Continue on ESPN+

ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 Division I Football Championship continues with the second round of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN+. Reigning national champion and top-ranked South Dakota State begins its title defense on Saturday afternoon against Mercer at 2 p.m., and Southern Illinois and Idaho close out the night on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10 p.m.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. All rankings utilized are from the Nov. 21 edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25, unless otherwise noted.