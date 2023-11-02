ESPN BET to Debut with a Planned Launch on Nov. 14

ESPN BET, a newly-branded online sportsbook for fans in the United States, is set to debut with a planned launch on Nov. 14. Subject to final approvals, ESPN BET will go live in 17 states, which include: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Additionally, ESPN is now using official odds provided by ESPN BET across editorial and other content.

ESPN BET Creative: ESPN BET has released a teaser spot featuring SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt. In the spot, Van Pelt receives notifications from both the ESPN and ESPN BET apps, showcasing the cohesiveness between the two brands. The full creative campaign, which will debut around ESPN BET’s launch, will also include SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan.

Daily Wager Rebrand: As part of the overall launch of ESPN BET, ESPN’s Daily Wager program will rebrand to ESPN BET Live, beginning Nov. 10. The show’s final episode as Daily Wager will be Nov. 6.

ESPN Headquarters Sweepstakes: Ahead of the ESPN BET launch, fans can enter into a sweepstakes for the chance to win an exclusive trip to the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. More details to follow.

For more information and to sign up for updates about ESPN BET, visit ESPNBET.com.