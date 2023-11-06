ESPN Events Announces Sprouts Farmers Market as Title Sponsor of Owned-and-Operated Gymnastics Event

ESPN Events’ first-ever owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, set to debut in 2024, will be entitled by Sprouts Farmers Market. Four of the top squads in the country – LSU, two-time defending NCAA champion Oklahoma, UCLA and host Utah – will face off in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. ET in the Maverik Center outside Salt Lake City.

“At Sprouts, our dedication to empowering and educating female athletes on the importance of healthy nutrition extends beyond the gym,” said Alisa Gmelich, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Sprouts. “That is why Sprouts is proud to be the presenting sponsor of ESPN’s Events’ gymnastics invitational. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire and support these incredible female athletes in fostering a healthier, stronger future.”

In addition to the already-announced Saturday afternoon action on ABC, a pair of quad meets will bookend the high-flying performances throughout the weekend in West Valley City, Utah. In the first session on Friday, Jan. 12, Arizona, North Carolina, Nebraska and Boise State will compete, with the third session on Saturday, Jan. 13 welcoming Cal, Michigan State, NC State and BYU. Both the first and third sessions are set for 9 p.m. (7 p.m. local time) on ACC Network, the first meets televised on ACCN in gymnastics’ first season as a league-sponsored sport in the ACC.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Sprouts Farmers Market as we prepare to launch this new sport category and expanded 12-team event in our ESPN Events portfolio,” said ESPN Events director Kristen Shaver. “Given the results we’ve delivered over the years with our other women’s events becoming must-see and must-play destinations, we’re excited about what this meet can represent moving forward as we focus on premier experiences for student-athletes and fans alike.”

“ESPN is proud to have contributed to the growing success of gymnastics the past several years and the sport remains a priority for us,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming & acquisitions. “Our commitment to women’s sports has never been stronger, and ABC broadcasting this first edition of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, in addition to ACC Network joining the multi-platform presentation, is the next step in the sport’s growth across our programming.”

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 13, with special pre-sales taking place through participating teams beginning Monday, Nov. 6. Each session is its own ticketed event. For more information, please visit www.ESPNEventsGymnastics.com.

Date Time (ET) Session/Participating Teams Platform Fri, Jan 12 9 p.m. Session I: Arizona, North Carolina, Nebraska, Boise State ACC Network Sat, Jan 13 4 p.m. Session II: LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah ABC 9 p.m. Session III: Cal, Michigan State, NC State, BYU ACC Network

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.