ESPN Events Reveals Matchups for 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Softball Tournament

ESPN Events today announced the full schedule for the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, which heads back to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for the fifth time this February. The four-day invitational will play host to 16 teams, with a total of 40 softball games across ESPN platforms.

The 16-team field for the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield features 13 teams which qualified for the NCAA Softball Championship, including five squads that advanced to the NCAA Women’s College World Series: Florida State – the 2023 WCWS runner-up, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington.

Tickets for the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will go on sale later this month. For the 2023 edition, all-session tickets sold out in just 14 minutes, and tickets were purchased across 47 states and four countries. For more information, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com. Follow the #ClearwaterInvite across social media platforms, including Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Matchups Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Field Thu, Feb 15 10 a.m. Stanford vs. Georgia Tech 8 11 a.m. Kentucky vs. North Carolina 9 1 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Georgia 8 2 p.m. LSU vs. Georgia Tech 9 4 p.m. Stanford vs. Florida State 8 5 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Kentucky 9 Fri, Feb 16 9:30 a.m. Washington vs. Kentucky 1 10 a.m. Georgia vs. Oklahoma State 9 Noon Northwestern vs. LSU 8 12:30 p.m. Washington vs. Minnesota 1 1 p.m. Florida State vs. UCLA 9 2 p.m. UCF vs. North Carolina 3 3 p.m. Tennessee vs. Stanford 8 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin 1 4 p.m. Georgia vs. UCLA 9 5 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota 3 6 p.m. Tennessee vs. Texas 8 8 p.m. UCF vs. Wisconsin 3 9 p.m. Stanford vs. Texas 8 Sat, Feb 17 9 a.m. Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech 3 10 a.m. Wisconsin vs. Washington 1 10 a.m. Georgia vs. Florida State 8 10:30 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. LSU 9 Noon Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech 3 1 p.m. Minnesota vs. Stanford 1 1 p.m. Kentucky vs. UCF 8 2 p.m. Texas vs. North Carolina 9 4 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. Northwestern 3 4 p.m. UCLA vs. Tennessee 8 4:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Georgia 1 5 p.m. LSU vs. Washington 9 7 p.m. Kentucky vs. Texas 8 Sun, Feb 18 9:30 a.m. Washington vs. North Carolina 3 9:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. LSU 9 10 a.m. Texas vs. Northwestern 8 12:30 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma State 3 1 p.m. UCF vs. Northwestern 8 1:30 p.m. North Carolina vs. UCLA 9 6 p.m. UCF vs. UCLA 9 8 p.m. Florida State vs. Tennessee 8

