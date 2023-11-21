ESPN Platforms to Feature More Than 200 Collegiate Wrestling Events During 2023-24 NCAA Season
No. 4 Iowa at No. 8 Iowa State ‘CyHawk Dual’ will be the first regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN – Sunday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET
- ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups; nearly 20 additional wrestling events to be streamed on ACCNX
- ESPN+ schedule to include more than 165 events, featuring top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more
ESPN platforms will feature more than 200 collegiate wrestling events throughout the 2023-24 NCAA season, including more than 165 events exclusively on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.
This weekend, No. 4 Iowa travels to Ames for a head-to-head matchup against in-state rival and No. 4 Iowa State. The famed ‘CyHawk Dual’ on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET will be the first regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN in the company’s 44-year history. (Note: The dual will also be simulcast on ESPN+.) The crew of Shawn Kenney, Jim Gibbons – NCAA Champion wrestler, legendary Iowa State coach, and Iowa Wrestling Hall of Famer, and two-time NCAA Champion Jordan Burroughs will be joined by veteran reporter Quint Kessenich to call the action. Kessenich will have interviews with coaches and student-athletes during the telecast, and he will provide behind-the-scenes commentary from the bench areas, as part of ESPN’s emphasis on unique access elements all season.
Later in the season, ESPNU will also feature the marquee matchup of No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 2 NC State on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 26 when the No. 2-ranked Wolfpack travels to No. 19 Pitt. The Friday night series will feature the conference’s other ranked teams – No. 10 Virginia Tech and No. 22 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. Nearly 20 additional ACC wrestling events will also be streamed this season on ACCNX.
The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more. The Big 12 currently has seven programs – No. 3 Missouri, No. 10 Iowa State, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 12 South Dakota State, No. 15 Northern Iowa, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 24 West Virginia – currently ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.
Five notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2023-24:
- No. 20 Lehigh at No. 11 Oklahoma State (Dec. 8, 8 p.m.)
- No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 7 Cornell (Jan. 7, 12:05 p.m.)
- No. 3 Missouri at No. 7 Cornell (Jan. 28, 1 p.m.)
- No. 20 Oklahoma at No. 11 Oklahoma State (Feb. 18, 3 p.m.)
- No. 3 Missouri at No. 8 Iowa State (Feb. 25, 3 p.m.)
In addition to regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will present the ACC, Big 12 and MAC conference wrestling championships, as well as every match of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships (March 21-23) at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Burroughs, Mike Couzens, Gibbons, Rock Harrison, Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Shane Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.
2023-24 Regular Season College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|Sun, Nov. 26
|3 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|No. 4 Iowa at No. 8 Iowa State
|Fri, Jan. 5
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Oklahoma State at NC State
|Fri, Jan. 26
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
NC State at Pitt
|Fri, Feb. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
North Carolina at NC State
|Fri, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
Duke at Virginia Tech
|Fri, Feb. 16
|8:30 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
North Carolina at Virginia
|Fri, Feb. 23
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
Virginia Tech at NC State
|Sun, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC Wrestling Championship
|Thu/Fri/Sat,
Mar. 21-23
|TBD
|ESPN/ESPNU
|NCAA Wrestling Championships
2023-24 Regular Season College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+ and ACCNX:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Event
|Thu, Nov. 9
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oklahoma at Central Michigan
|Fri, Nov. 10
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bucknell at Oklahoma State
|Sat, Nov. 11
|Noon
|ESPN+
|The Citadel at Georgia Mason
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|TBD at Ohio
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Clarion at Georgia Mason
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Millersville at Georgia Mason
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Williams College at Georgia Mason
|Sun, Nov. 12
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kent State at West Virginia
|2:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Duke at West Virginia
|5 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Cleveland State at West Virginia
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson at Iowa State
|Thu, Nov. 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Minnesota at Bucknell
|Fri, Nov. 17
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Michigan at Columbia
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Utah Valley at American
|Sat, Nov. 18
|Noon
|ESPN+
|George Mason MTE
Morgan State at Georgia Mason
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Sacred Heart at Cornell
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|George Mason MTE
Minnesota vs. Morgan State
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|George Mason MTE
Minnesota at Georgia Mason
|Sun, Nov. 19
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Ohio State at Columbia
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Michigan at Rider
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Limestone at VMI
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|North Dakota State at Oklahoma
|5 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Marymount at VMI
|Mon, Nov. 20
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine
|Tue, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|George Mason at American
|Thu, Nov. 30
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bellarmine at Lindenwood
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bluefield State at Presbyterian
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Iowa at Penn
|Sat, Dec. 2
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Kent State at Gardner-Webb
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Davidson at Georgia Mason
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Cleveland State at Georgia Mason
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Buffalo at Gardner-Webb
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson at American
|Sun, Dec. 3
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Indiana at Princeton
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Illinois at Pittsburgh
|Thu, Dec. 7
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Michigan State at Buffalo
|Fri, Dec. 8
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Lehigh at Oklahoma State
|Sat, Dec. 9
|Noon
|ESPN+
|TBD at Rider
|4 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bloomsburg at Long Island
|Sun, Dec. 10
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|Fri, Dec. 15
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|California Baptist at Northern Illinois
|Sat, Dec. 16
|4 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Little Rock at Chattanooga
|5 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Morgan State at North Carolina
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Queens (NC) at Chattanooga
|Sun, Dec. 17
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Buffalo at Bucknell
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Bloomsburg at Bucknell
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Stanford at Virginia Tech
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kent State at Lindenwood
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|California Baptist at SIU Edwardsville
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Kent State at SIU Edwardsville
|Tue, Dec. 19
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fairmont State at West Virginia
|Thu, Dec. 21
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|George Mason at Gardner-Webb
|5 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Ohio at Gardner-Webb
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Navy at American
|Fri, Dec. 22
|4 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Edinboro at Long Island
|Fri, Jan. 5
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Northern Illinois at Rider
|Sat, Jan. 6
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Rutgers at Penn
|Sun, Jan. 7
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Virginia Tech at Cornell
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SIU Edwardsville at Buffalo
|Mon, Jan. 8
|5 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Appalachian State at Duke
|Thu, Jan. 11
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Princeton at Rider
|Fri, Jan. 12
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Appalachian State at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Utah Valley at Iowa State
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Ohio at Northern Illinois
|Sat, Jan. 13
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Buffalo at Binghamton
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Drexel at Binghamton
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Edinboro at Georgia Mason
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Hofstra at VMI
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morgan State at Princeton
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Chattanooga at Lindenwood
|Sun, Jan. 14
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Bucknell at Long Island
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Lindenwood at SIU Edwardsville
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oklahoma State at West Virginia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Edinboro at Rider
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Hofstra at Georgia Mason
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh at Iowa State
|Tue, Jan. 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Duke at Gardner-Webb
|Fri, Jan. 19
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Chattanooga at Duke
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Emory & Henry at Presbyterian
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Drexel at Princeton
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morgan State at Bucknell
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Presbyterian at Bellarmine
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|George Mason at Ohio
|Sat, Jan. 20
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sacred Heart at Harvard
|Sun, Jan. 21
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Stanford at Penn
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Army at Binghamton
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Navy at Binghamton
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Chattanooga at VMI
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Arizona State at Pitt
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|American at Bucknell
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Edinboro at Central Michigan
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oregon State at Oklahoma State
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Queens (NC) at Presbyterian
|Fri, Jan. 26
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Virginia at Duke
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Columbia at Princeton
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Lock Haven at Rider
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Northern Iowa at Oklahoma State
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Missouri at West Virginia
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Iowa State at Oklahoma
|Sat, Jan. 27
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Harvard at Binghamton
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Brown at Binghamton
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Harvard at Cornell
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Brown at Cornell
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Iowa State at Oklahoma State
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Northern Iowa at Oklahoma
|Sun, Jan. 28
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Missouri at Cornell
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Columbia at Penn
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at Bellarmine
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Virginia at American
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bloomsburg at Rider
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Central Michigan at SIU Edwardsville
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|VMI at The Citadel
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson at Chattanooga
|Fri, Feb. 2
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Pittsburgh at Duke
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Arizona State at Oklahoma State
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|West Virginia at Iowa State
|Sat, Feb. 3
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Princeton at Harvard
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Columbia at Cornell
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Pennsylvania at Brown
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Northern Illinois at Buffalo
|Sun, Feb. 4
|11 a.m.
|ESPN+
|TBD at American
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Pennsylvania at Harvard
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bucknell at Columbia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Rider at Georgia Mason
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bellarmine at The Citadel
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Ohio at Central Michigan
|Thu, Feb. 8
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Clarion at Buffalo
|Fri, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Virginia at NC State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson at Gardner-Webb
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Presbyterian at Chattanooga
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State at Oklahoma
|Sat, Feb 10
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Cornell at Princeton
|3 p.m.
|ACCNX
|George Mason at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State at Oklahoma State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Drexel at Brown
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Cornell at Penn
|Sun, Feb. 11
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Binghamton at Princeton
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Campbell at Bellarmine
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson at The Citadel
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Buffalo at Central Michigan
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Appalachian State at Chattanooga
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Northern Iowa at Iowa State
|Fri, Feb. 16
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Clarion at Rider
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Harvard at Columbia
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|The Citadel at Gardner-Webb
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Virginia Tech at Pitt
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson at VMI
|Sat, Feb. 17
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Pennsylvania at Princeton
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SIU Edwardsville at Ohio
|Sun, Feb. 18
|Noon
|ESPN+
|Brown at Columbia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Campbell at Presbyterian
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Lindenwood at Georgia Mason
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|TBD at American
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|NC State at Duke
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Glenville State at West Virginia
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|VMI at Gardner-Webb
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Cornell at NC State
|Tue, Feb. 20
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sacred Heart at Long Island
|Thu, Feb. 22
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Presbyterian at The Citadel
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Rider at Pitt
|Fri, Feb. 23
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Virginia at Pitt
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Harvard at Brown
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Morgan State at Penn
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Bucknell at Princeton
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|SIU Edwardsville at Northern Illinois
|Sat, Feb. 24
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sacred Heart at Brown
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Buffalo at Ohio
|Sun, Feb. 25
|Noon
|ESPN+
|American at Columbia
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Binghamton at Cornell
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Little Rock at Lindenwood
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Chattanooga at Bellarmine
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Michigan at Central Michigan
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Missouri at Iowa State
|Sat, Mar. 2
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|TBD at Bellarmine
|Fri/Sat, Mar. 8-9
|12:05 p.m.
|ESPN+
|MAC Wrestling Championships
|Sun, Mar. 10
|11 a.m.
7 p.m.
|ACCNX
ACCN
|ACC Wrestling Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|Big 12 Wrestling Championship
