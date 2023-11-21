ESPN Platforms to Feature More Than 200 Collegiate Wrestling Events During 2023-24 NCAA Season

ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups; nearly 20 additional wrestling events to be streamed on ACCNX

ESPN+ schedule to include more than 165 events, featuring top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more

ESPN platforms will feature more than 200 collegiate wrestling events throughout the 2023-24 NCAA season, including more than 165 events exclusively on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

This weekend, No. 4 Iowa travels to Ames for a head-to-head matchup against in-state rival and No. 4 Iowa State. The famed ‘CyHawk Dual’ on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET will be the first regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN in the company’s 44-year history. (Note: The dual will also be simulcast on ESPN+.) The crew of Shawn Kenney, Jim Gibbons – NCAA Champion wrestler, legendary Iowa State coach, and Iowa Wrestling Hall of Famer, and two-time NCAA Champion Jordan Burroughs will be joined by veteran reporter Quint Kessenich to call the action. Kessenich will have interviews with coaches and student-athletes during the telecast, and he will provide behind-the-scenes commentary from the bench areas, as part of ESPN’s emphasis on unique access elements all season.

Later in the season, ESPNU will also feature the marquee matchup of No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 2 NC State on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 26 when the No. 2-ranked Wolfpack travels to No. 19 Pitt. The Friday night series will feature the conference’s other ranked teams – No. 10 Virginia Tech and No. 22 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. Nearly 20 additional ACC wrestling events will also be streamed this season on ACCNX.

The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more. The Big 12 currently has seven programs – No. 3 Missouri, No. 10 Iowa State, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 12 South Dakota State, No. 15 Northern Iowa, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 24 West Virginia – currently ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.

Five notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2023-24:

No. 20 Lehigh at No. 11 Oklahoma State (Dec. 8, 8 p.m.)

No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 7 Cornell (Jan. 7, 12:05 p.m.)

No. 3 Missouri at No. 7 Cornell (Jan. 28, 1 p.m.)

No. 20 Oklahoma at No. 11 Oklahoma State (Feb. 18, 3 p.m.)

No. 3 Missouri at No. 8 Iowa State (Feb. 25, 3 p.m.)

In addition to regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will present the ACC, Big 12 and MAC conference wrestling championships, as well as every match of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships (March 21-23) at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Burroughs, Mike Couzens, Gibbons, Rock Harrison, Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Shane Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.

2023-24 Regular Season College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Network Event Sun, Nov. 26 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ No. 4 Iowa at No. 8 Iowa State Fri, Jan. 5 7 p.m. ESPNU Oklahoma State at NC State Fri, Jan. 26 7 p.m. ACCN ACC Friday Night Duals: NC State at Pitt Fri, Feb. 2 8:30 p.m. ACCN ACC Friday Night Duals: North Carolina at NC State Fri, Feb. 9 7 p.m. ACCN ACC Friday Night Duals: Duke at Virginia Tech Fri, Feb. 16 8:30 p.m. ACCN ACC Friday Night Duals: North Carolina at Virginia Fri, Feb. 23 7 p.m. ACCN ACC Friday Night Duals: Virginia Tech at NC State Sun, Mar. 10 7 p.m. ACCN ACC Wrestling Championship Thu/Fri/Sat, Mar. 21-23 TBD ESPN/ESPNU NCAA Wrestling Championships

2023-24 Regular Season College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+ and ACCNX:

Date Time (ET) Platform Event Thu, Nov. 9 7 p.m. ESPN+ Oklahoma at Central Michigan Fri, Nov. 10 7 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine 8 p.m. ESPN+ Bucknell at Oklahoma State Sat, Nov. 11 Noon ESPN+ The Citadel at Georgia Mason 1 p.m. ESPN+ TBD at Ohio 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ Clarion at Georgia Mason 3 p.m. ESPN+ Millersville at Georgia Mason 4:30 p.m. ESPN+ Williams College at Georgia Mason Sun, Nov. 12 1 p.m. ESPN+ Kent State at West Virginia 2:45 p.m. ESPN+ Duke at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN+ Cleveland State at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson at Iowa State Thu, Nov. 16 7 p.m. ESPN+ Minnesota at Bucknell Fri, Nov. 17 7 p.m. ESPN+ Michigan at Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN+ Utah Valley at American Sat, Nov. 18 Noon ESPN+ George Mason MTE Morgan State at Georgia Mason Noon ESPN+ Sacred Heart at Cornell 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ George Mason MTE Minnesota vs. Morgan State 3 p.m. ESPN+ George Mason MTE Minnesota at Georgia Mason Sun, Nov. 19 Noon ESPN+ Ohio State at Columbia 2 p.m. ESPN+ Michigan at Rider 2 p.m. ESPN+ Limestone at VMI 3 p.m. ESPN+ North Dakota State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN+ Marymount at VMI Mon, Nov. 20 7 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine Tue, Nov. 21 7 p.m. ESPN+ George Mason at American Thu, Nov. 30 7 p.m. ESPN+ Bellarmine at Lindenwood Fri, Dec. 1 7 p.m. ESPN+ Bluefield State at Presbyterian 7 p.m. ESPN+ Iowa at Penn Sat, Dec. 2 Noon ESPN+ Kent State at Gardner-Webb Noon ESPN+ Davidson at Georgia Mason 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ Cleveland State at Georgia Mason 2 p.m. ESPN+ Buffalo at Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson at American Sun, Dec. 3 1 p.m. ESPN+ Indiana at Princeton 2 p.m. ESPN+ Oklahoma at West Virginia 6 p.m. ACCNX Illinois at Pittsburgh Thu, Dec. 7 7 p.m. ESPN+ Michigan State at Buffalo Fri, Dec. 8 8 p.m. ESPN+ Lehigh at Oklahoma State Sat, Dec. 9 Noon ESPN+ TBD at Rider 4 p.m. ESPN+ Bloomsburg at Long Island Sun, Dec. 10 3 p.m. ESPN+ Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Fri, Dec. 15 8 p.m. ESPN+ California Baptist at Northern Illinois Sat, Dec. 16 4 p.m. ESPN+ Little Rock at Chattanooga 5 p.m. ACCNX Morgan State at North Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Queens (NC) at Chattanooga Sun, Dec. 17 Noon ESPN+ Buffalo at Bucknell Noon ESPN+ Bloomsburg at Bucknell 1 p.m. ACCNX Stanford at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN+ Kent State at Lindenwood 3 p.m. ESPN+ California Baptist at SIU Edwardsville 6 p.m. ESPN+ Kent State at SIU Edwardsville Tue, Dec. 19 7 p.m. ESPN+ Fairmont State at West Virginia Thu, Dec. 21 1 p.m. ESPN+ George Mason at Gardner-Webb 5 p.m. ESPN+ Ohio at Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. ESPN+ Navy at American Fri, Dec. 22 4 p.m. ESPN+ Edinboro at Long Island Fri, Jan. 5 7 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Illinois at Rider Sat, Jan. 6 7 p.m. ESPN+ Rutgers at Penn Sun, Jan. 7 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia Tech at Cornell 1 p.m. ESPN+ SIU Edwardsville at Buffalo Mon, Jan. 8 5 p.m. ACCNX Appalachian State at Duke Thu, Jan. 11 7 p.m. ESPN+ Princeton at Rider Fri, Jan. 12 7 p.m. ACCNX Appalachian State at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ACCNX Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. ESPN+ Utah Valley at Iowa State 8 p.m. ESPN+ Ohio at Northern Illinois Sat, Jan. 13 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Buffalo at Binghamton 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Drexel at Binghamton 1 p.m. ESPN+ Edinboro at Georgia Mason 1 p.m. ESPN+ Hofstra at VMI 2 p.m. ESPN+ Morgan State at Princeton 2 p.m. ESPN+ Chattanooga at Lindenwood Sun, Jan. 14 Noon ESPN+ Bucknell at Long Island 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Lindenwood at SIU Edwardsville 1 p.m. ESPN+ Oklahoma State at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN+ Edinboro at Rider 1 p.m. ESPN+ Hofstra at Georgia Mason 3 p.m. ESPN+ Pittsburgh at Iowa State Tue, Jan. 16 7 p.m. ESPN+ Duke at Gardner-Webb Fri, Jan. 19 6 p.m. ACCNX Chattanooga at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN+ Emory & Henry at Presbyterian 7 p.m. ESPN+ Drexel at Princeton 7 p.m. ESPN+ Morgan State at Bucknell 7 p.m. ESPN+ Presbyterian at Bellarmine 7 p.m. ESPN+ George Mason at Ohio Sat, Jan. 20 2 p.m. ESPN+ Sacred Heart at Harvard Sun, Jan. 21 Noon ESPN+ Stanford at Penn 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Army at Binghamton 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Navy at Binghamton 1 p.m. ESPN+ Chattanooga at VMI 2 p.m. ACCNX Arizona State at Pitt 2 p.m. ESPN+ American at Bucknell 2 p.m. ESPN+ Edinboro at Central Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN+ Oregon State at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN+ Queens (NC) at Presbyterian Fri, Jan. 26 7 p.m. ACCNX North Carolina at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ACCNX Virginia at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN+ Columbia at Princeton 7 p.m. ESPN+ Lock Haven at Rider 8 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Iowa at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN+ Missouri at West Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN+ Iowa State at Oklahoma Sat, Jan. 27 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Harvard at Binghamton 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Brown at Binghamton 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Harvard at Cornell 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ Brown at Cornell 7 p.m. ESPN+ Iowa State at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Iowa at Oklahoma Sun, Jan. 28 1 p.m. ESPN+ Missouri at Cornell 1 p.m. ESPN+ Columbia at Penn 1 p.m. ESPN+ Gardner-Webb at Bellarmine 1 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia at American 2 p.m. ESPN+ Bloomsburg at Rider 2 p.m. ESPN+ Central Michigan at SIU Edwardsville 2 p.m. ESPN+ VMI at The Citadel 2 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson at Chattanooga Fri, Feb. 2 7 p.m. ACCNX Pittsburgh at Duke 8 p.m. ESPN+ Arizona State at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN+ West Virginia at Iowa State Sat, Feb. 3 Noon ESPN+ Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb Noon ESPN+ Princeton at Harvard 1 p.m. ESPN+ Columbia at Cornell 1 p.m. ESPN+ Pennsylvania at Brown 1 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Illinois at Buffalo Sun, Feb. 4 11 a.m. ESPN+ TBD at American Noon ESPN+ Pennsylvania at Harvard 1 p.m. ESPN+ Bucknell at Columbia 1 p.m. ESPN+ Rider at Georgia Mason 2 p.m. ESPN+ Bellarmine at The Citadel 2 p.m. ESPN+ Ohio at Central Michigan Thu, Feb. 8 7 p.m. ESPN+ Clarion at Buffalo Fri, Feb. 9 7 p.m. ACCNX Virginia at NC State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson at Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. ESPN+ Presbyterian at Chattanooga 8 p.m. ESPN+ South Dakota State at Oklahoma Sat, Feb 10 1 p.m. ESPN+ Cornell at Princeton 3 p.m. ACCNX George Mason at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ESPN+ South Dakota State at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Drexel at Brown 7 p.m. ESPN+ Cornell at Penn Sun, Feb. 11 Noon ESPN+ Binghamton at Princeton 1 p.m. ESPN+ Campbell at Bellarmine 2 p.m. ESPN+ Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian 2 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson at The Citadel 2 p.m. ESPN+ Buffalo at Central Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN+ Appalachian State at Chattanooga 3 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Iowa at Iowa State Fri, Feb. 16 Noon ESPN+ Clarion at Rider 3 p.m. ESPN+ Harvard at Columbia 6 p.m. ESPN+ The Citadel at Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. ACCNX Virginia Tech at Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson at VMI Sat, Feb. 17 Noon ESPN+ Pennsylvania at Princeton 7 p.m. ESPN+ SIU Edwardsville at Ohio Sun, Feb. 18 Noon ESPN+ Brown at Columbia 1 p.m. ESPN+ Campbell at Presbyterian 1 p.m. ESPN+ Lindenwood at Georgia Mason 1 p.m. ESPN+ TBD at American 2 p.m. ACCNX NC State at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN+ Glenville State at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN+ VMI at Gardner-Webb 3 p.m. ESPN+ Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ACCNX Cornell at NC State Tue, Feb. 20 6 p.m. ESPN+ Sacred Heart at Long Island Thu, Feb. 22 6 p.m. ESPN+ Presbyterian at The Citadel 7 p.m. ACCNX Rider at Pitt Fri, Feb. 23 7 p.m. ACCNX Virginia at Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN+ Harvard at Brown 7 p.m. ESPN+ Morgan State at Penn 7 p.m. ESPN+ Bucknell at Princeton 8 p.m. ESPN+ SIU Edwardsville at Northern Illinois Sat, Feb. 24 3 p.m. ESPN+ Sacred Heart at Brown 7 p.m. ESPN+ Buffalo at Ohio Sun, Feb. 25 Noon ESPN+ American at Columbia 1 p.m. ESPN+ Binghamton at Cornell 1 p.m. ESPN+ Little Rock at Lindenwood 1 p.m. ESPN+ Chattanooga at Bellarmine 2 p.m. ESPN+ Michigan at Central Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN+ Missouri at Iowa State Sat, Mar. 2 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ TBD at Bellarmine Fri/Sat, Mar. 8-9 12:05 p.m. ESPN+ MAC Wrestling Championships Sun, Mar. 10 11 a.m. 7 p.m. ACCNX ACCN ACC Wrestling Championship TBD TBD Big 12 Wrestling Championship

