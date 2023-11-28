ESPN, TNT Collaborate on Game and Studio Coverage for Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals December 7

ESPN and TNT today announced it will collaborate on game and studio coverage for the Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals on Thursday, December 7. ESPN and TNT will each air one semifinal game, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

ESPN will exclusively televise the 5 p.m. ET semifinal game. ESPN’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters Mike Breen and Doris Burke will be joined by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller to provide commentary for the game. ESPN’s Lisa Salters will serve as the reporter.

TNT will televise the 9 p.m. semifinal game. NBA on TNT commentators Kevin Harlan and Candace Parker will be joined by ESPN NBA analyst Doc Rivers to call the action with TNT’s Allie LaForce reporting.

In addition to the game telecasts, ESPN and TNT will collaborate on pregame coverage. TNT’s Inside the NBA team – Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal – will appear on ESPN NBA Countdown for an extended segment within its 4 p.m. pregame show. ESPN NBA Countdown is hosted by Malika Andrews and includes Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Bob Myers and Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA Countdown team will then appear on TNT’s Inside the NBA pregame show for an extended segment within their 7:30 p.m. telecast. The sets for the pregame shows will be located outside of T-Mobile Arena.

The NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game will air exclusively on ABC, Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 p.m.

-30-

ESPN media contact: [email protected]; NBA on TNT media contact: [email protected].