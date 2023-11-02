ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on Saturday

Rivalry match between Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund vs. Harry Kane and FC Bayern München – German soccer’s most successful clubs

Match commentary by Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay and Barack Fever (Spanish)

Bundesliga: USMNT’s Aaronson brothers – Brenden (Union Berlin) and Paxten (Eintracht Frankfurt) – face each other on ESPN+



Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker

Saturday’s Der Klassiker on ESPN+ is the first of German football’s fiercest rivalry match – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München — in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. ESPN+ live match coverage will be streamed in English beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET and in Spanish at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match, with pitchside reporting and analysis from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund by Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt alongside analysts Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger.

ESPN FC Der Klassiker Pregame Special, hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, will feature a one-on-one interview with FCBayern München star Jamal Musiala.

Borussia Dortmund (21 points) are ranked fourth in the Bundesliga standings, two points behind second-place FC Bayern München. Without a loss this season, Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund are playing for a home win against their rivals, FC Bayern München, led by striker Harry Kane, making his Der Klassiker debut.

Der Klassiker Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Thu, Nov 2 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas

Der Klassiker preview with special guest Bundesliga Commentator Derek RaeInterview with USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) who will face his brother Paxton(Eintracht Frankfurt) on Saturday 9:30 a.m. ET ESPN+ Sat, Nov 4 9 a.m. SportsCenter

Der Klassiker Preview 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker Pregame Special

(English)

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (Bristol)Pitchside Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson, and Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Hitzlsperger (pitch side reporters) Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever ESPN+ Immediately following the match Der Klassiker Postgame Special Murray, Moreno,

Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich, and Hitzlsperger ESPN+ 8 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+

Surround Content:

Futbol Americas (ESPN+, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.): Hosts Sebastián Salazar and Herculez Gomez sit down with ESPN lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae to preview the match. The show also features an interview with USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) who will face his brother Paxton (Eintracht Frankfurt) on Saturday 9:30 a.m. ET.

Hosts Sebastián Salazar and Herculez Gomez sit down with ESPN lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae to preview the match. The show also features an interview with USMNT’s (Union Berlin) who will face his brother (Eintracht Frankfurt) on Saturday 9:30 a.m. ET. ESPN FC (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): Host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will preview Der Klassiker on Saturday with Archie Rhind-Tutt from Dortmund.

Host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will preview Der Klassiker on Saturday with from Dortmund. Fuera de Juego (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): The daily Spanish-language soccer studio program will preview and discuss the matchups on Friday’s program.

The daily Spanish-language soccer studio program will preview and discuss the matchups on Friday’s program. SportsCenter (Saturday morning): Der Klassiker Preview.

Bundesliga Matchday 10 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov 3 2:30 p.m. SV Darmstadt vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ Sat, Nov 4 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Nov 5 8:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

LALIGA: FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Following their first loss of the season in last weekend’s ElClásico, FC Barcelona – currently ranked fourth in LALIGA standings – is looking to rebound against Real Sociedad. Commentator Steve McManaman and Rob Palmer (English) and Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

LALIGA Matchday 11 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov 3 2 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA Host: Cristina Alexander ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Atlético Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov 4 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 5 9 a.m. Alavés vs. Almeria ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Granada ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

