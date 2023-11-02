ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on Saturday

- Rivalry match between Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund vs. Harry Kane and FC Bayern München – German soccer’s most successful clubs
- Match commentary by Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay and Barack Fever (Spanish)
- Bundesliga: USMNT’s Aaronson brothers – Brenden (Union Berlin) and Paxten (Eintracht Frankfurt) – face each other on ESPN+
Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker
Saturday’s Der Klassiker on ESPN+ is the first of German football’s fiercest rivalry match – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München — in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. ESPN+ live match coverage will be streamed in English beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET and in Spanish at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match, with pitchside reporting and analysis from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund by Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt alongside analysts Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger.
ESPN FC Der Klassiker Pregame Special, hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, will feature a one-on-one interview with FCBayern München star Jamal Musiala.
Borussia Dortmund (21 points) are ranked fourth in the Bundesliga standings, two points behind second-place FC Bayern München. Without a loss this season, Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund are playing for a home win against their rivals, FC Bayern München, led by striker Harry Kane, making his Der Klassiker debut.
Der Klassiker Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platform(s)
|Thu, Nov 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Futbol Americas
Der Klassiker preview with special guest Bundesliga Commentator Derek RaeInterview with USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) who will face his brother Paxton(Eintracht Frankfurt) on Saturday 9:30 a.m. ET
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 4
|9 a.m.
|SportsCenter
Der Klassiker Preview
|12:30 p.m.
|Der Klassiker Pregame Special
(English)
Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno (Bristol)Pitchside Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München
English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson, and Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Hitzlsperger (pitch side reporters)
Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever
|ESPN+
|Immediately following the match
|Der Klassiker Postgame Special
Murray, Moreno,
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|ESPN FC
|ESPN+
*subject to change
Surround Content:
- Futbol Americas (ESPN+, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.): Hosts Sebastián Salazar and Herculez Gomez sit down with ESPN lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae to preview the match. The show also features an interview with USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) who will face his brother Paxton (Eintracht Frankfurt) on Saturday 9:30 a.m. ET.
- ESPN FC (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): Host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will preview Der Klassiker on Saturday with Archie Rhind-Tutt from Dortmund.
- Fuera de Juego (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): The daily Spanish-language soccer studio program will preview and discuss the matchups on Friday’s program.
- SportsCenter (Saturday morning): Der Klassiker Preview.
Bundesliga Matchday 10 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov 3
|2:30 p.m.
|SV Darmstadt vs. VfL Bochum
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 4
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 5
|8:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
LALIGA: FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Following their first loss of the season in last weekend’s ElClásico, FC Barcelona – currently ranked fourth in LALIGA standings – is looking to rebound against Real Sociedad. Commentator Steve McManaman and Rob Palmer (English) and Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
LALIGA Matchday 11 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov 3
|2 p.m.
|La Peña de LALIGA
Host: Cristina Alexander
|ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Atlético Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov 4
|8 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Betis vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov 5
|9 a.m.
|Alavés vs. Almeria
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Granada
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
