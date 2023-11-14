ESPN+ to Stream Live, Exclusive Coverage of Featured Groups at CME Group Tour Championship, Finale of 2023 LPGA Tour Season

NAPLES, Fla. – ESPN+ will stream exclusive coverage of the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season, with a live Featured Groups feed starting Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups at the CME Group Tour Championship will showcase seven LPGA Tour winners, five Olympians and five major champions.

ESPN+ will stream approximately 30 hours of coverage over the four days of competition, marking the second consecutive year ESPN+ will feature live, exclusive coverage of an LPGA Tour event, following the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

Will Haskett will host the Featured Groups coverage with three-time U.S. Solheim Cup player Gerina Mendoza as analyst. Chantel McCabe will provide reports and live interviews, alongside LPGA Tour players Maria Fassi and Jessica Korda.

Featured Groups | Thursday, November 16
Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Andrea Lee/Madelene Sagstrom | 7:45 a.m. ET

  • Andrea Lee – No. 48 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 59 in the Race to the CME Globe, one LPGA Tour victory, 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member
  • Madelene Sagstrom – No. 62 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 60 in the Race to the CME Globe, one LPGA Tour victory, three-time European Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Olympian

Danielle Kang/Perrine Delacour | 8:15 a.m. ET

  • Danielle Kang – No. 42 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 53 in the Race to the CME Globe, six-time LPGA Tour winner, four-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Olympian
  • Perrine Delacour – No. 76 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 54 in the Race to the CME Globe, 2020 Olympian

Cheyenne Knight/Rose Zhang | 10:45 a.m. ET

  • Cheyenne Knight – No. 59 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 23 in the Race to the CME Globe, two-time LPGA Tour winner, 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member
  • Rose Zhang – No. 26 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 24 in the Race to the CME Globe, one LPGA Tour victory, 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

 Nelly Korda/Yuka Saso | 11:25 a.m. ET

  • Nelly Korda – No. 6 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 15 in the Race to the CME Globe, eight-time LPGA Tour winner, three-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Olympic gold medalist
  • Yuka Saso – No. 24 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 16 in the Race to the CME Globe, one LPGA Tour victory, 2020 Olympian

ESPN+ coverage of Friday and Saturday rounds will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced. Sunday’s final round will stream in the 9 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET timeframe and include coverage of the par-3 16th hole.

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

