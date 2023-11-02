ESPN, WABC Announce 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Schedule for Nov. 5 Race

ESPN and WABC today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 5 on ABC and ESPN Networks. The marathon will be broadcast to more than 534 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States. WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning broadcast of the world’s biggest and boldest marathon since 2013.

Joining the talent team for this year’s domestic broadcast will be U.S. Olympic medalist and former American record-holder Galen Rupp, two-time Olympian Des Linden, and two-time New York City Marathon champion and three-time Paralympian Amanda McGrory.

Rupp, Linden, and McGrory, who have all had individual racing success in New York, will make their New York City Marathon broadcast debuts on the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair motos. This is the first time that the broadcast at the New York City Marathon or any Abbott World Marathon Majors race will feature a dedicated reporter on the wheelchair moto, providing key insights and race analysis.

ESPN SportsCenter Anchors Hannah Storm and John Anderson – along with Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Juan Luis Barrios – will join the trio of Rupp, Linden, and McGrory. This will be Storm’s first time hosting since 2015. The ESPN Deportes reporters will be Daniel Arcucci & Mariano Ryan.

Also reporting throughout the race include veteran Olympics commentator Lewis Johnson, Peloton instructor and marathoner Becs Gentry, and ABC7’s Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger. This group will be present at either the start, finish, along the course, or in the sky.

The international broadcast will feature three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor and veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard in the booth and host of running podcast Ali on the Run, Ali Feller reporting.

Notable celebrity runners include Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and World News Tonight anchor David Muir (as a relay team), among others.

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Coverage: