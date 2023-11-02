ESPN, WABC Announce 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Schedule for Nov. 5 Race

This year’s broadcast has expanded to be the first to feature a dedicated reporter on the wheelchair moto

November 6, 2022: The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon is held on November 6, 2022 in New York, NY. The course goes through all five boroughs of New York City, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. Following Race Director Ted Metellus throughout the course. (Photo by Alice Proujansky for NYRR)

ESPN and WABC today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 5 on ABC and ESPN Networks. The marathon will be broadcast to more than 534 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States. WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning broadcast of the world’s biggest and boldest marathon since 2013.

Joining the talent team for this year’s domestic broadcast will be U.S. Olympic medalist and former American record-holder Galen Rupp, two-time Olympian Des Linden, and two-time New York City Marathon champion and three-time Paralympian Amanda McGrory.

Rupp, Linden, and McGrory, who have all had individual racing success in New York, will make their New York City Marathon broadcast debuts on the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair motos. This is the first time that the broadcast at the New York City Marathon or any Abbott World Marathon Majors race will feature a dedicated reporter on the wheelchair moto, providing key insights and race analysis.

ESPN SportsCenter Anchors Hannah Storm and John Anderson – along with Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Juan Luis Barrios – will join the trio of Rupp, Linden, and McGrory. This will be Storm’s first time hosting since 2015. The ESPN Deportes reporters will be Daniel Arcucci & Mariano Ryan.

Also reporting throughout the race include veteran Olympics commentator Lewis Johnson, Peloton instructor and marathoner Becs Gentry, and ABC7’s Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger. This group will be present at either the start, finish, along the course, or in the sky.

The international broadcast will feature three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor and veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard in the booth and host of running podcast Ali on the Run, Ali Feller reporting.

Notable celebrity runners include Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and World News Tonight anchor David Muir (as a relay team), among others.

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Coverage:

Date/Time (all times ET) Details Platform Notes
Friday, Nov. 3
5:30-6 p.m. Opening Ceremony ESPN3

WABC-TV*

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
Saturday, Nov. 4
11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Countdown to the Starting Line ESPN3

WABC-TV*

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
Sunday, Nov. 5
7-8 a.m. Pre-Race Coverage ESPN3

ESPN App

ESPN.com
7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Live Race Broadcast WABC-TV*

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
8-11:30 a.m. Live Race Broadcast ESPN2

ESPN App

ESPN.com
8-11:30 a.m. Live Race Broadcast (domestic, Spanish-speaking) ESPN3

ESPN App

ESPN.com
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Continuing Coverage ESPN3

ESPN App

ESPN.com
9-4:30 p.m. Finish Line View ESPN3

abc7ny.com
3-5 p.m. Encore Presentation ABC, ABC affiliates
8-11 p.m. Final Finisher ESPN3
Monday, Nov. 6
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.  Re-air of Race
(Spanish Language)		 ESPN Deportes

 

