ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Returns to ‘The Game’ for Rivalry Week Showdown in Michigan

College football’s premier pregame show heads to Ann Arbor for third consecutive year at the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry game, 10th visit all time

Special guests include acting Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day; LSU’s Brian Kelly will join remotely from Tiger Stadium

Michigan great and current Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson returns to Ann Arbor as the Rivalry Week guest picker

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot travels to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the Rivalry Week showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 25. The premier pregame show will be live from Ferry Field on Michigan’s campus from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN & ESPNU.

The Week 13 stop marks GameDay‘s third consecutive year at ‘The Game’ during Rivalry Week and the 10th visit to the storied matchup all time. This will be the 15th time Michigan hosts the show, trailing only Ohio State (23) and Alabama (19). Saturday is the fifth AP Top-10 matchup featured on College GameDay this season.

Host Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, Michigan legend and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

College GameDay continues its impressive ratings season, on pace for its second-most-watched regular season ever through Week 12. Last week’s visit to JMU brought in 2.2 million average viewers with an audience of 2.9 million in the final hour – the seventh time this season the show has averaged over two million viewers.

Show Highlights & Guests

Acting Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will join College GameDay for a second straight week, along with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will make a return appearance for the second time this season during Saturday’s show. Brian Kelly will join remotely from Tiger Stadium ahead of LSU’s clash with Texas A&M.

Guest Picker – Michigan great and current Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson makes his return to Ann Arbor as the Week 13 guest picker. Two years ago in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson helped key a 45-27 Michigan win over the Buckeyes, snapping a nine-year losing streak.

Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest – GameDay will once again offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest. One fan will be chosen from the 'pit' onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, he/she will be awarded $100,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found here .

300 for Ol' Crimson – Washington State's Ol' Crimson flag will celebrate its 300th consecutive College GameDay show. The tradition started when Wazzu fan Tom Pounds first waved the flag behind the set on October 4, 2003. No matter where GameDay travels, Ol' Crimson has remained a constant now for 20 years.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

Features:

The Kick 6 at 10 – Ten years ago one of the greatest plays in the history of college football unfolded at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn. Before Alabama and Auburn renew their Iron Bowl rivalry, a look back at the Kick 6 through the eyes of those who lived it, and at the lives that one play changed forever. Ryan McGee reports.

Keep Showing Up – For as long as he could remember, Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui's biggest fan was his father. From pregame speeches to motivational texts, Zion's dad always wanted one thing: a strip-sack fumble. Just days after his life unexpectedly changed, Zion found the perfect way to honor his late-father one night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Jen Lada reports.

Triple Coverage – As Michigan heads into its biggest game of the season, three of the team's leaders – Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy and Mike Sainristil – sit with GameDay's own Michigan legend Desmond Howard to discuss 'The Game', their last time in the Big House together and their roller coaster of a season.

Rivalry Week– It's always about emotion, pride and bragging rights, but this year it's also about teams leaving conferences, one last shot at a longtime foe, playoff positions and Heisman ramifications. It's rivalry week – good old-fashioned hate, that we all love to see. Ryan McGee reports.

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, will be live from Ann Arbor for the Rivalry Week game. Hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will breakdown the games of the week, while Douglas and Lyles Jr., continue the season-long ‘One-Minute Drill,’ segment competing head-to-head with fans from both schools.

The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday during the season.

-30-