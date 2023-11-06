Exclusive NHL Doubleheader Thursday on ESPN+/Hulu

Dallas Stars Face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Edmonton Oilers Visit the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET

The Point Continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+, including 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights

The NHL season continues Thursday, November 9, with an exclusive doubleheader on ESPN+/Hulu featuring the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and Roope Hintz visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets with defenseman Ivan Provorov at 7:30 p.m. ET. Just ten days removed from their last interconference matchup, the Blue Jackets aim to redeem themselves after a tough road loss to the Stars. Later at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid aim to turn things around after a slow start, when they take on the San Jose Sharks, who are still in search of their first win of the season.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with host Arda Öcal alongside analyst Kevin Weekes. In this week’s show, the team covers the San Jose Sharks’ historically bad start to the season, and deep-dive into the Stars’ Jason Robertson before their matchup against the Blue Jackets.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thursday, Nov. 9 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal is joined by analyst Kevin Weekes, cover top storylines from around the league, including preview the Stars at Blue Jackets matchup, a deep dive into Dallas’ left winger Jason Robertson and breaking down the Sharks historically bad start. Host: Arda Öcal Analyst: Kevin Weekes 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets The Stars (7-2-1) and Roope Hintz, who leads the team in assists, goals and points, travel to Columbus’ Nationwide Arena (4-5-2) to face the Blue Jackets and team goals leader Boone Jenner. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ryan Callahan In Studio: Arda Öcal,Kevin Weekes 10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks The Oilers (2-7-1) travel south to take on the Sharks (0-10-1) in a Pacific Division matchup with both teams aiming to rebound after a sluggish start to the season. Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall In Studio: Arda Öcal,Kevin Weekes

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Including matchups with the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights, and the Metropolitan Division leading New York Rangers.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

