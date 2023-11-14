Famous Toastery Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events’ Charlotte Bowl Game

Famous Toastery will be the title sponsor of ESPN Events’ 2023 college football bowl game in Charlotte, N.C. The Famous Toastery Bowl will be played on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 pm ET at the Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium and will air on ESPN.

One of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Famous Toastery Bowl was created when the Bahamas Bowl announced that it will not be held in 2023 due to stadium renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The bowl, which traditionally features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024.

The Famous Toastery Bowl represents the company’s first-ever sports sponsorship.

“The Famous Toastery Bowl is a perfect showcase for those that are not quite familiar with Famous Toastery and the city of Charlotte,” said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. “We’re extremely proud to be involved with the game and the opportunity it presents to these student athletes.”

“We’re thrilled to have such a beloved locally-based company like Famous Toastery as the sponsor for our college football bowl game in Charlotte,” added Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “The move to the Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium and this sponsorship all came together very quickly, and we are very thankful to have such supportive partners for this bowl game.”

The game match-up and ticket information will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

About Famous Toastery

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to “Be Famous” in their local community by offering “Famously Fresh” meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where “every server is your server.” The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Restaurant Business’ The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022), as well as CNBC as a top franchise to buy (2018), FSR Magazine as a Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off (2018), Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, and Franchise Times’ Top 200+ franchise opportunities (2018).

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery’s parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby’s Better Nut Butter and VaVia. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, and a college softball event, in addition to a new a college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, X/Twitter or YouTube pages.

