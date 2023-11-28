Finalists Announced for 33rd Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

22 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2023 Season to be Presented Live Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 33rd annual awards show will air on Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App). Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by college football analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:



Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Broyles Award, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Nagurski Trophy, Rimington Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy.

