Finalists Announced for 33rd Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

Julie McKay 10 hours ago

22 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2023 Season to be Presented Live Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN 

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 33rd annual awards show will air on Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App). Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by college football analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year		 Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Payton Wilson, NC State
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Malik Nabers, LSU
Rome Odunze, Washington
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker		 Graham Nicholson, Miami (OH)
Jose Pizano, UNLV
Will Reichard, Alabama
Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year		 Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Tory Taylor, Iowa
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year		 Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback		 Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back		 Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Trey Taylor, Air Force
Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back		 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Cody Schrader, Missouri

Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Broyles Award, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Nagurski Trophy,  Rimington Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy.

