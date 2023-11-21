Full Thanksgiving Plates Meet Packed Programming Slates: ESPN Platforms Present College Football’s Most Celebrated Showdowns for Rivalry Week

Some of college football’s greatest feuds will be featured across ESPN platforms in Week 13, as Rivalry Week and Thanksgiving collide to bring football fans a full helping of high-octane showdowns and some of the sport’s richest rivalries throughout the holiday week. Rivalry Week presented by the Mazda CX-90 is part of ESPN’s expansive Thanksgiving lineup, which includes more than 50 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

One of the most-anticipated rivalry games is the annual Sunshine Showdown, as No. 4 Florida State heads east on I-10 to take on in-state foe Florida at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Radio. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the primetime ESPN call to close out the regular season, with ESPN Radio’s top college football crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the broadcast. The Seminoles/Gators showcase is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

A bit of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is on the menu for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 1 Georgia takes on Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are set to call the bitter rivalry battle, as the top-ranked Dawgs look to extend their win streak in the series to six.

An ABC tripleheader is set for Black Friday viewing, including No. 7 Texas playing host to in-state adversary Texas Tech in primetime. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill team up for the Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m., with a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on the line for Texas. Earlier in the day, No. 24 Tulane and UTSA clash for a clinching spot in the American Championship Game at 3:30 p.m., with Clay Matvick, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler providing commentary. At noon, Miami hits the road for ACC action against Boston College. Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. are set for the broadcast call.

The 120th meeting of the Egg Bowl between No. 13 Ole Miss and Mississippi State kicks off ranked action across ESPN platforms on Thanksgiving night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are on the mic for the Magnolia State matchup.

Saturday features a full serving of storied showdowns, starting with The Governor’s Cup at noon on ABC. Kentucky and No. 10 Louisville line up from Cardinal Stadium with Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer in the booth, and Louisville native and Cardinals volleyball standout Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 23 Oklahoma State stares down Big 12 foe BYU with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra providing commentary.

ESPN documents a duo of ranked rivalry games Saturday, kicking off with No. 15 LSU welcoming SEC West rival Texas A&M at noon. The Aggies/Tigers tussle is set for ESPN and ESPN Radio, with a Command Center offering on SEC Network. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden have the telecast call, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley teaming up in the ESPN Radio broadcast booth. The 97th Duel in the Desert is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, as Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are on deck to announce the bitter battle for the Territorial Cup. ESPN also features Pac-12 After Dark action with California on the road at UCLA. The regular ESPN late night trio of Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton are set for the all-California call at 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 features a new Big 12 rivalry between No. 25 Kansas and Cincinnati. The teams have only played twice before, splitting matchups in 1995 and 1997. John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport are on the mic for this ESPN2 Saturday showdown.

ESPN’s college networks present a pair of in-state showcases featuring Top 25 squads Saturday. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Neal, former Commodore head coach Derek Mason and Taylor Davis commentate the faceoff featuring Vanderbilt at No. 18 Tennessee on SEC Network. In primetime on ACC Network, No. 20 North Carolina looks to crash the Senior Day festivities at Carter-Finley Stadium as the Tar Heels take on NC State at 8 p.m. Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum are set for the ACCN call.

Additional Programming Highlights

Saturday

Navy at SMU – Noon, ESPN2 Commentators: Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor Of note: SMU clinches a spot in the American Championship Game with a win

James Madison at Coastal Carolina – 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 Commentators: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony Of note: Coastal Carolina clinches a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game with a win or an Appalachian State loss

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State – 3:30 p.m., ESPNU Commentators: Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason Of note: Appalachian State clinches a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game with a win and a Coastal Carolina loss

Virginia Tech at Virginia – 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Commentators: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss

Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Commentators: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang



“Best Story Wins” Starts New Chapter of “The Greatest Story Ever Played”

ESPN recently launched the latest installment of its College Football on ESPN brand platform, “The Greatest Story Ever Played,” with a spot building excitement and anticipation for the upcoming College Football Playoff. The new work, “Best Story Wins,” positions College Football Playoff contenders as individual stories all competing to be one of the four teams selected to make the College Football Playoff. Every “story” is worthy and compelling, so may the best story win.

Road to Frisco Featured on ESPN+

The 2023 FCS playoffs kick off this Saturday with the start of first round action on ESPN+. Postseason play begins at 1 p.m. and rolls through the evening with eight games set for streaming. Full ESPN+ schedule.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. All rankings utilized are from the Nov. 14 edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25, unless otherwise noted.