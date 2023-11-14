Knockout Rounds: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Semifinals, Final on ESPN+

1 seed India vs. No. 4 New Zealand, Wednesday, November 15

2 South Africa vs. No. 3 Australia, Thursday, November 16

Match coverage, highlight shows presented in English, Hindi

With just four of the world’s preeminent national cricket teams remaining after 45 ODI matches, the semifinals and final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ this week.

The first semifinal features top-seeded India , who was undefeated (9-0) in the First Round, taking on 4 New Zealand (5-4) on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:30 a.m. ET, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

, who was undefeated (9-0) in the First Round, taking on (5-4) on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:30 a.m. ET, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The second semifinal pits 2 South Africa (7-2) against No. 3 Australia (7-2) on Thursday, November 16, at 3:30 a.m. ET, from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(7-2) against (7-2) on Thursday, November 16, at 3:30 a.m. ET, from Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final match for the championship will be played on Sunday, November 19, at 3:30 a.m. ET., at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

The semifinals and final matches will be presented live on ESPN+ in both English and Hindi, and each match will be followed by a highlights show also presented in English and Hindi.

ESPN+ also offers cricket fans a collection of on-demand ICC content , including expert analysis of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as well as a series of highlight films capturing the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and several “Greatest Matches” from throughout the history of the event.

, including expert analysis of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as well as a series of highlight films capturing the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and several “Greatest Matches” from throughout the history of the event. ESPN.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms, will also provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

The International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup, held every four years, is played in the One Day International (ODI) format.

Australia has won the most ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup championships with five. India has two, while New Zealand and South Africa are seeking their first.

Date Coverage Start (ET) Round Home Away Wednesday 11/15 1:30 AM Semifinals India New Zealand Thursday 11/16 South Africa Australia Sunday 11/19 Final TBD TBD

