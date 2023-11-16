LPGA, ESPN Agree to New Two-Year Deal Through 2025

NAPLES, Fla. – The LPGA and ESPN have signed a new two-year agreement to stream Featured Group coverage at eight LPGA Tour events live and exclusively on ESPN+ through the 2025 season.

ESPN+ will cover each day of selected LPGA Tour tournaments with one feed showcasing the rounds of four Featured Groups, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The agreement includes this week's CME Group Tour Championship and the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The full slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ will be announced in 2024.

“We are excited to partner with ESPN+ to elevate women’s golf,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner. “The LPGA represents the best of the best and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more opportunities for fans to watch these incredible athletes perform on the biggest stage. Fans are in for a real treat as we create unique broadcasts to bring them closer to the action.”

“ESPN’s commitment to covering world-class golf and women’s sports has never been stronger, and having more of the LPGA on ESPN+ is a vital component of that commitment,” said Tim Bunnell, senior vice president, ESPN Programming and International. “With PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the Masters, PGA Championship, TGL, and now the LPGA on ESPN+, we’re bringing more golf to more fans than ever before.”

This week’s CME Group Tour Championship on ESPN+ marks the second consecutive year of live, exclusive Featured Group coverage of the LPGA Tour on ESPN’s industry-leading streaming platform, part of a continuing relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.

In 2022, ESPN+ streamed the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

ESPN aired the first two rounds of the AIG British Open from 1982-2002 and all four rounds from 2010-2015, as well as the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open from 1982-2014.

The first golf ever televised on ESPN was the LPGA Sahara Open on Sept. 8, 1979, ESPN’s second day on the air.

ESPN televised a schedule of regular LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, and ABC covered the CME Group Tour Championship from 2015-2018.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent over 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Professionals, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which offers best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming and LPGA Amateurs chapters, tournaments and membership. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and golfchannel.com, and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 12 countries and regions for over 200 Active Players, awarding total prize funds exceeding $100 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

