Soccer on ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and more

  • LALIGA’s No. 2 Real Madrid hosts Cádiz on Sunday on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
  • La Peña de LALIGA’s “A Pie de Campo” following Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on Friday

   

LALIGA’s Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid vs. Cádiz
On Saturday, Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call third-ranked FC Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain (8 a.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes). ESPN FC will stream special pregame and postgame editions with Sid Lowe (English) and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, Real Madrid visits Cádiz at Nuevo Mirandilla in Cádiz, Spain on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Alex Pareja (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC will stream special pregame and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at noon ET.

LALIGA Matchday 14 Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Nov 24 2 p.m.  La Peña de LALIGA

Host: Cristina Alexander

 ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Alavés vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Nov 25 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. FC Barcelona  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Almería  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m.  Atlético de Madrid vs. Mallorca  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Nov 26  8 a.m. Villarreal vs. Osasuna  ESPN+
10:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Cádiz vs. Real Madrid ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Las Palmas  ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

La Peña de LALIGA
ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Rodrigo Faez on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation of Alavés vs. Granada at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

  •     Diario de Bicicleta featuring Rayo Vallecano winger Bebé 
  •     “A Pie de Campo” following Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski
  •     “LALIGA en Números’’ with Mister Chip on Vinicius Jr.

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: Köln vs. Bayern München, Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen
On Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, forward Harry Kane and FC Bayern München – currently ranked second – travel to RheinEnergieStadion in Köln, Germany to take on FC Köln on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, manager Xabi Alonso and frontrunner Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Werder Bremen at home at wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen, Germany on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET and will whip around key matches – SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98.

Bundesliga Matchday 12 Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Nov 24 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+
Sat, Nov 25

 

 

 

 9:30 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart  ESPN+
Sun, Nov 26 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+
11:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05  ESPN+

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. Feyenoord in action Saturday
Eredivisie’s top two teams – undefeated No. 1 PSV Eindhoven (vs. Twente) and No. 2 Feyenoord (vs. Excelsior) – head into the weekend’s contests looking to secure their spots atop the Eredivisie standings. Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, AZ Alkmaar faces Volendam. All matches are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

 Eredivisie Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sat, Nov 25 10:30 a.m. Excelsior vs. Feyenoord ESPN+
12:45 p.m. FC Twente vs. PSV ESPN+
3 p.m. Ajax vs. Vitesse ESPN+
Sun, Nov 26 8:30 a.m. AZ vs. FC Volendam ESPN+

 

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

 

