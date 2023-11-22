Soccer on ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and more

LALIGA’s No. 2 Real Madrid hosts Cádiz on Sunday on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

La Peña de LALIGA’s “A Pie de Campo” following Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on Friday

LALIGA’s Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid vs. Cádiz

On Saturday, Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call third-ranked FC Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain (8 a.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes). ESPN FC will stream special pregame and postgame editions with Sid Lowe (English) and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, Real Madrid visits Cádiz at Nuevo Mirandilla in Cádiz, Spain on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Alex Pareja (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC will stream special pregame and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at noon ET.

LALIGA Matchday 14 Schedule:

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Rodrigo Faez on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation of Alavés vs. Granada at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Diario de Bicicleta featuring Rayo Vallecano winger Bebé

“A Pie de Campo” following Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

“LALIGA en Números’’ with Mister Chip on Vinicius Jr.

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: Köln vs. Bayern München, Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen

On Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, forward Harry Kane and FC Bayern München – currently ranked second – travel to RheinEnergieStadion in Köln, Germany to take on FC Köln on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, manager Xabi Alonso and frontrunner Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Werder Bremen at home at wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen, Germany on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET and will whip around key matches – SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98.

Bundesliga Matchday 12 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. Feyenoord in action Saturday

Eredivisie’s top two teams – undefeated No. 1 PSV Eindhoven (vs. Twente) and No. 2 Feyenoord (vs. Excelsior) – head into the weekend’s contests looking to secure their spots atop the Eredivisie standings. Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, AZ Alkmaar faces Volendam. All matches are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Schedule:

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

