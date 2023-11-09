Special Programming ahead of Top Rank World Championship Doubleheader Premiering on ESPNEWS, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes

BoxingCombat Sports

Special Programming ahead of Top Rank World Championship Doubleheader Premiering on ESPNEWS, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes

Best of Shakur Stevenson; Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos; Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

This weekend, ESPN will premiere three special programs ahead of Top Rank’s World Championship Doubleheader: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos. Next Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Dominican power-punching contender De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC lightweight world title. In the co-feature, Mexico’s WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) will defend his belt against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs).

Leading up to this championship doubleheader, ESPN will air the following programs:

  • Best of Shakur Stevenson: a 1-hour look back at the biggest fights and moments, so far, in Shakur’s unbeaten career. Re-live the night he won his first world championship against Joet Gonzalez, the moment he became a two-division world champion against Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, his 2022 title unification tour de force against Oscar Valdez; and his recent homecoming bout in Newark, New Jersey, against Shuichiro Yoshino.
  • Blood, Sweat & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos:  a 30-minute all-access preview taking fight fans inside both training camps ahead of the highly anticipated super fight.
  • Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco: a 30-minute interview and in-the-ring collab between the budding American superstar and the charismatic former All-Pro NFL superstar, Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

In addition to the airtimes below, the programs will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Programming Schedule (All times ET)

Date Program Network Time
Sat, Nov 11 Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson ESPNEWS 4 p.m.
Sun, Nov 12 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN2 9 p.m.
Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 9:30 p.m.
Mon, Nov 13 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN Deportes 12 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPNEWS 12:30 a.m.
Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco ESPN2 1:30 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 11:30 p.m.
Tue, Nov 14 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN2 12 a.m.
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson ESPNEWS 3 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 4 a.m.
Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 4:30 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN2 5:30 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 11:30 p.m.
Wed, Nov 15 Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco ESPNEWS 12 a.m.
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson 1 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPNDEPORTES 2 a.m.
Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco ESPN2 5 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 5:30 a.m.
Thu, Nov 16 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPNEWS 12 a.m.
Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 12:30 a.m.
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson 1 a.m.
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson 8 a.m.
Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 9 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 9:30 a.m.
Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN Deportes 10 p.m.
Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button