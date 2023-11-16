The Shocking Saga Unleashed: New SC Featured “Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic” To Premiere Exclusively on ESPN+

“Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic” To Premiere November 20 Exclusively on ESPN+

Adds to ESPN’s Multi-faced Programming surrounding Monday Night Football’s Super Bowl Rematch Game

“Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic,” a new longform documentary from SC Featured, unravels the astonishing tale of a fervent Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar.

The 40-minute “Where Wolf” takes viewers on a gripping journey through the life of Babudar, a passionate football enthusiast whose alleged actions took a criminal turn, leaving the nation in shock. In his first public comments since his second arrest, Babudar – through his lawyer – responds from jail to extensive questions from ESPN’s Elizabeth Merrill, one of the feature’s reporters.

“We’ve been reporting this story for almost a year, and although ChiefsAholic had a huge online presence, extracting even the most basic information about him was a challenge,” said Merrill. “So, when his attorney agreed to send him a list of our questions in September, we felt as if it was somewhat of a breakthrough. Babudar wouldn’t answer questions about his case, but he did paint a picture of a man who got caught up in his own superfan persona.”

The program will make its exclusive debut on ESPN+ on Monday, November 20, offering an immersive exploration of the motivations and circumstances that led to ChiefsAholic’s notoriety after being arrested and charged with robbing multiple banks across the United States.

The documentary aims to provide an in-depth examination of the intriguing narrative behind ChiefsAholic, combining exclusive interviews, compelling visuals, and expert analysis.

Interviewees Featured in the Documentary:

Xaviar Babudar (Through Matthew Merryman) – ChiefsAholic

Matthew Merryman – Xaviar Babudar’s Attorney

Todd Blish – Bixby, OK Police Chief

Steve Kunzweiler – Tulsa, OK District Attorney

Lynn “Weirdwolf” Schmidt – Chiefs Superfan

Braiden Turner – Host, KC Sports Network

Lindsay True – Longtime Chiefs Fan

“Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic” was directed and produced by Martin Khodabakhshian with reporting from Merrill and David Purdum.

Monday Night Football’s Super Bowl Rematch

“Where Wolf” is one of many elements surrounding ESPN’s programming around the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football (Nov. 20, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes). Fans can expect to see NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter with SVP from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, an enhanced game presentation with the addition of 4K and super slow-motion cameras, interviews, and features with the game’s biggest stars across studio shows and robust coverage on ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

