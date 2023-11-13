Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago Blackhawks and 2023 #1 Draft Pick Connor Bedard Host Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

ESPN+/Hulu Doubleheader on Tuesday Featuring the Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators Beginning at 8 p.m. ET followed by Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET

The Point Continues Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

33 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues Tuesday, November 14, with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader featuring the Anaheim Ducks and team goal and points leader Frank Vatrano taking on the Nashville Predators with assists and points leader Filip Forsberg in a primetime matchup at 8 p.m. ET. Later that night, the San Jose Sharks and Tomas Hertl aim to turn their season around when they host the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk in an interconference matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday, just one week after their last matchup, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov, who leads his team in points and goals, aim for a road win as they travel to take on the Chicago Blackhawks and 2023 number-one overall draft pick Connor Bedard in a primetime matchup at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET with host Arda Öcal alongside reporter Emily Kaplan.In this week’s show, the team covers the Edmonton Oilers’ sudden coaching change, Connor Bedard’s recent play and the return of Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play matchups are the New York Islanders visiting the Edmonton Oilers and newly-hired coach Kris Knoblauch on Monday and a Saturday matchup between the Central Division’s top two teams – the Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

