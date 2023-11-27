Two Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by the Hurricanes Hosting the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

45 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues Tuesday, November 28, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho visiting the Philadelphia Flyers in a closely-contested race for second place in the Metropolitan Division on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Hurricanes make their second ESPN+/Hulu exclusive appearance of the week when they host the New York Islanders and team scoring leaders Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET with host Arda Öcal alongside analyst Kevin Weekes. Emily Kaplan will also join for part of the show, recap some of the bigger storylines over the holiday week, including Patrick Kane signing with the Red Wings and Weekes will also give his surprises and disappointments for the first part of the season.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Nov. 28 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point covers top storylines from around the league, with this week hitting Patrick Kane signing with the Red Wings, Minnesota Wild fire head coach Dean Evason, and Kevin Weekes’ surprises and disappointments as the season approached the quarter pole mark. Host: Arda Öcal Analyst: Kevin Weekes 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers The Hurricanes (12-8-0) travel north to take on the Flyers (11-9-1) at Wells Fargo Center in a tightly contested Metropolitan Division matchup. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: Arca Öcal, Kevin Weekes Thursday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes In their second ESPN+/Hulu appearance of the week, the Hurricanes (12-8-0) host the Islanders (8-6-6). Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro In Studio: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 45 exclusive games on ESPN+ this week, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are two matchups featuring the Los Angeles Kings – just one point behind the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division – visiting Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET and hosting the Central-leading Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

[email protected]