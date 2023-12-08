ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and More This Weekend

LALIGA’s Real Madrid vs. Real Betis, Barcelona vs. Girona

On Saturday, Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja and pitchside reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and pitchside reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call first-ranked Real Madrid traveling to Benito Villamarín in Sevilla, Spain to face Isco and Real Betis. ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET, with postgame coverage concluding at 12:45 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, No. 2 Girona FC visits No. 3 FC Barcelona at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona in the top game of the matchday 16 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and pitchside reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and pitchside reporter Moisés Llorens (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will commence at the end of the Barcelona-Girona match and conclude at 6:15 p.m..

LALIGA Matchday 16 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, FC Bayern München vs. Frankfurt

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund – currently ranked fifth in Bundesliga rankings – host fourth ranked RB Leipzig at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Derek Rae, analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel and pitchside reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will call the match in English. Spanish language commentary will be provided by Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever. A special ESPN FC pregame edition (English) will be available on ABC and ESPN+ beginning at noon ET.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bundesliga Matchday 14 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: Ajax vs. Sparta

Tied at 21 points – No. 6 Ajax and No. 7 Sparta – go head-to-head at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Schedule:

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –