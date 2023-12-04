ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ to have Exclusive Live Coverage of Golf’s Inaugural World Champions Cup Dec. 7-10

ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ will present live, four-day coverage from the inaugural World Champions Cup, a new event on the worldwide golf calendar, Dec. 7-10 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The World Champions Cup is a first of its kind annual three-team, three-day stroke play tournament that will be golf’s fourth global team competition.

The PGA TOUR Champions event will bring major champions, Hall of Famers and legends of the game together each representing Team International, Team Europe and Team USA. Each match will be contested over nine holes, with teams earning points for every hole won. After three days, the team with the highest point total will win the World Champions Cup.

On the first two days of play, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7-8, the morning wave of Six Ball competition will stream live on ESPN+ from 9 a.m. – noon ET. The afternoon wave, with a modified alternate shot format, will air on ESPN from noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday will see action from the event’s Pro-Am stream on ESPN+ from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday’s competition will be singles matches, with the morning wave on ESPN+ from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The afternoon wave will air on ABC from 1-5 p.m.

With legendary golfers Ernie Els (International), Jim Furyk (USA) and Darren Clarke (Europe) captaining the teams, among the players on the six-person teams are Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh (International), Steve Stricker and Justin Leonard (USA) and Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer (Europe).

Dave Flemming will host the coverage and call play with analysis by two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North. Michael Collins will conduct player interviews and reporting from the course will be Billy Kratzert, Suzy Whaley and John Maginnes.

Coverage of the World Champions Cup is part of ESPN’s 17th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, an aspect of ESPN’s continued commitment to fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Coverage of the tournament will include feature stories, integrations and fundraising elements for the V Foundation.

Inaugural World Champions Cup on ESPN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday, Dec. 7 9 a.m. – Noon Morning wave – Six Ball (Best Ball) ESPN+ Noon – 4 p.m. Afternoon wave – Scotch Sixsome (Modified Alternate Shot) ESPN Friday, Dec. 8 9 a.m. – Noon Morning wave – Six Ball (Best Ball) ESPN+ Noon – 4 p.m. Afternoon wave – Scotch Sixsome (Modified Alternate Shot) ESPN Saturday, Dec. 9 Noon – 2 p.m. Pro-Am ESPN+ Sunday, Dec. 10 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Morning wave – singles matches ESPN+ 1-5 p.m. Afternoon wave – singles matches ABC

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

-30-

Media contacts:

ESPN: [email protected]

ESPN+: [email protected]