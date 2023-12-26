ACC Network Will Be Live from Miami for Coverage of No. 5 Florida State in the Capital One Orange Bowl

ACC Huddle and ACC PM live from Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 29-30

Complete coverage of FSU and the ACC’s 11 bowl-eligible teams

ACCN to offer Capital One Orange Bowl Command Center alternate viewing option

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Miami for expanded coverage of the Capital One Orange Bowl with more than eight hours of dedicated programming Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29-30. Signature shows ACC PM and ACC Huddle will be on-site for the New Year’s Six bowl as ACC Champion and No. 5 Florida State plays No. 6 Georgia (Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN).

ACC PM

ACCN’s ACC PM afternoon show will have extensive coverage on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Mark Packer will preview the bowl games alongside a bevy of guests, while also highlighting the biggest stats and storylines. ACC PM will be live from Hard Rock Stadium for the two-hour special.

Additionally, ACCN will recap and discuss the Florida State and Georgia press conferences with head coaches, coordinators and players throughout the week leading up to the Orange Bowl.

ACC Huddle

ACC Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt, will be live from Hard Rock Stadium on game day with a two-hour ACC Huddle pre-game show (2 p.m., ACCN) and a postgame show (7 p.m., ACCN) on Saturday, Dec. 30. Florida State alumna and ACC PM host Taylor Tannebaum, who is on assignment at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl during Friday’s ACC PM special, will contribute to ACC Huddle’s coverage on Saturday.

ACCN will also have complete coverage, reaction and analysis of the matchups featuring the ACC’s 11 bowl-eligible teams in action Dec. 21-30.

In addition to the Bowl Season coverage, ACCN will have live halftime analysis from Hard Rock Stadium surrounding college basketball games Dec. 29-30.

Capital One Orange Bowl Command Center

ACCN will feature the Capital One Orange Bowl Command Center beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. A multi-angle presentation, the Command Center telecast includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

In addition to the Orange Bowl, ACCN will present a Command Center alternate viewing option for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15 p.m.) and the Pop-Tarts Bowl (No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State, 5:45 p.m.) on Thurs., Dec. 28.

Key Programming on ACC Network, Dec. 28-30

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform Thu, Dec 28 2:15 p.m. Command Center: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami ACCN 5:45 p.m. Command Center: Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State ACCN Fri, Dec 29 4 p.m. ACC PM (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN 6 p.m. MBB: North Florida at Miami Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander ACCN 8 p.m. MBB: Charleston Southern at No. 9 North Carolina Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress ACCN 10 p.m. ALL ACC ACCN Sat, Dec 30 Noon MBB: Virginia at Notre Dame Jon Meterparel, Josh Pastner ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Huddle (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN 4 p.m. Command Center: Capital One Orange Bowl No. 5 Florida State vs No. 6 Georgia ACCN Post-game ACC Huddle (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships. All ACCN games are also available on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

-30-