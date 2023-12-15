Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, LALIGA, Eredivisie and EFL Championship on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN2, Friday through Wednesday

Bundesliga’s No. 2 F C Bayern München takes on No. 3 VfB Stuttgart on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Carabao Cup Quarterfinals on ESPN+: Chelsea vs. Newcastle (Tues) and Liverpool vs. West Ham (Wed)

LALIGA’s 2 Real Madrid host Villareal on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET

Two matches between top-three teams in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie – Exclusively on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayern München vs. Stuttgart in matchup of top-three teamsFC Bayern München–Stuttgart, live from Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. is a matchup between Bundesliga’s top-three teams. Led by the league’s top scorer Harry Kane (18 goals), FC Bayern is currently ranked No. 2 in the standings.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and fifth-ranked Borussia Dortmund travel to WWK Arena to face Augsburg on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin and SV Darmstadt 98 vs. VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Carabao Cup Quarterfinals: Chelsea vs. Newcastle, Liverpool vs. West Ham

On Tuesday, ESPN+ will exclusively stream the day’s three Carabao Cup quarterfinal matches highlighted by Chelsea vs. Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, nine-time Carabao Cup winner Liverpool will host West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. All ESPN+ Carabao Cup matches will stream in English and Spanish, except Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough.

Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Schedule:

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Tue, Dec 19 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Fulham ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough ESPN+ 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United ESPN+ Wed, Dec 2 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. West Ham ESPN+

LALIGA’s Valencia vs. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes will call fourth-ranked FC Barcelona traveling to Mestalla Stadium in Valencia to face Valencia CF.

On Sunday, No. 2 Real Madrid host Villarreal at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LALIGA Matchday 17 Schedule:

*Subject to change

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Jose Del Valle on Friday at 2 p.m., leading into the network’s presentation of Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano at 3 p.m. ET.

La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Diario de Bicicletafeaturing Spanish culinary sensation Eneko Atxa.

“A Pie de Campo” with Girona Captain Aleix García.

“LALIGA en Numeros’’ focues on Xavi’s Barça.

An exclusive interview with Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno by ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez.

Eredivisie: Undefeated PSV faces No. 3 AZ Alkmaar

PSV Eindhoven (15-0-0) travel to AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands, to take on third-ranked AZ on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET – the second of two matches between top-three teams in two leagues – on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Schedule:

*Subject to change

EFL Championship Live ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, ESPN FC will feature a special pre- and postgame editions of the Southampton-Blackburn Rovers EFL Championship match (kicks at 9:27 a.m.), live on ESPN2. Spanish-language telecast of the match will air on ESPN Deportes.

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –