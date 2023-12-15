Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, LALIGA, Eredivisie and EFL Championship on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN2, Friday through Wednesday

ESPN+Soccer

Bundesliga, Carabao Cup, LALIGA, Eredivisie and EFL Championship on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN2, Friday through Wednesday

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno4 hours ago
  • Bundesliga’s No. 2 FC Bayern München takes on No. 3 VfB Stuttgart on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Carabao Cup Quarterfinals on ESPN+: Chelsea vs. Newcastle (Tues) and Liverpool vs. West Ham (Wed)
  • LALIGA’s 2 Real Madrid host Villareal on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET
  • Two matches between top-three teams in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie – Exclusively on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayern München vs. Stuttgart in matchup of top-three teamsFC Bayern München–Stuttgart, live from Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. is a matchup between Bundesliga’s top-three teams. Led by the league’s top scorer Harry Kane (18 goals), FC Bayern is currently ranked No. 2 in the standings.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and fifth-ranked Borussia Dortmund travel to WWK Arena to face Augsburg on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).
Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin and SV Darmstadt 98 vs. VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Dec 15 2:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+
Sat, Dec 16

 

 

 

 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+
9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+
9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+
Sun, Dec 17 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+
11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+
1:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

Carabao Cup Quarterfinals: Chelsea vs. Newcastle, Liverpool vs. West Ham
On Tuesday, ESPN+ will exclusively stream the day’s three Carabao Cup quarterfinal matches highlighted by Chelsea vs. Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET.
On Wednesday, nine-time Carabao Cup winner Liverpool will host West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. All ESPN+ Carabao Cup matches will stream in English and Spanish, except Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough.

 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Tue, Dec 19 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Fulham ESPN+
2:45 p.m. Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough ESPN+
3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United ESPN+
Wed, Dec 2 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. West Ham ESPN+

LALIGA’s Valencia vs. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes will call fourth-ranked FC Barcelona traveling to Mestalla Stadium in Valencia to face Valencia CF.

On Sunday, No. 2 Real Madrid host Villarreal at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LALIGA Matchday 17 Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Dec 15 2 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Dec 16

 

 

 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Valencia vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Dec 17 8 a.m. Almería vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Cadiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, Dec 18 3 p.m. Girona vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Jose Del Valle on Friday at 2 p.m., leading into the network’s presentation of Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano at 3 p.m. ET.

La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

  •     Diario de Bicicletafeaturing Spanish culinary sensation Eneko Atxa.
  •     “A Pie de Campo” with Girona Captain Aleix García.
  •     “LALIGA en Numeros’’  focues on Xavi’s Barça.
  •     An exclusive interview with Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno by ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez.

Eredivisie: Undefeated PSV faces No. 3 AZ Alkmaar
PSV Eindhoven (15-0-0) travel to AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands, to take on third-ranked AZ on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET – the second of two matches between top-three teams in two leagues – on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Schedule:
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sun, Dec 17 8:30 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. FC Twente ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Heracles Almelo vs. Feyenoord ESPN+
10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+
2 p.m. AZ vs. PSV ESPN+

EFL Championship Live ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
On Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, ESPN FC will feature a special pre- and postgame editions of the Southampton-Blackburn Rovers EFL Championship match (kicks at 9:27 a.m.), live on ESPN2. Spanish-language telecast of the match will air on ESPN Deportes.

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –

Tags
Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno4 hours ago
Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button