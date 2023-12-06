ESPN+ and ESPNU Present the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Cup on December 8 and 11

Four teams – Notre Dame, Oregon State, West Virginia and Clemson – will compete in the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Cup beginning on Friday, Dec. 8 live from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The first semifinal at 6 p.m. ET features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Oregon State, followed by the Clemson Tigers against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:30 pm. Both semifinal matches will be available on ESPN+ and ESPNU. The winners will advance to the championship game on Monday Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

ESPN’s Dalen Cuff (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst), and Marion Crowder (field analyst) will call both matches. Taylor Tannebaum (host) and Michael Lahoud (analyst) will host the in-between games studio show recapping the first semifinal and previewing the second semifinal from site.

For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Men’s College Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Dec. 8 6 p.m. No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 5 West Virginia

2023 Men’s College Cup Semifinal

Dalen Cuff (play by play), Devon Kerr (analyst) and Marion Crowder (sideline reporter) ESPNU, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Oregon St. vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

2023 Men’s College Cup Semifinal

Cuff (play by play), Kerr (analyst) and Crowder (sideline reporter)

Taylor Tannebaum and Michael Lahoud will host a 45-minute live studio show in-between the two semifinals ESPNU, ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 11 6 p.m. 2023 Men’s College Cup Championship

Cuff (play by play), Kerr (analyst) and Crowder (sideline reporter) ESPNU, ESPN+

*Subject to change

-30-