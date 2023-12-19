ESPN and Top Rank Present “Day of Reckoning” DAZN ON ESPN+ PPV Event

Live on ESPN+ PPV | Saturday, Dec. 23 | 11 a.m. ET

ESPN and Top Rank, together with DAZN, will bring “Day of Reckoning”, a double main event featuring heavyweights Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, to ESPN+ PPV.

The event is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, in addition to DAZN PPV. “Day of Reckoning” will take place on Saturday, December 23, live at 11 a.m. ET from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $39.99 PPV here, separate streaming subscription required. New subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here. ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

“Day of Reckoning” is the third boxing event on ESPN+ from the ESPN and DAZN collaboration following the X Series PPV event in Oct. and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in August.

Double Main Event:

Former two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) will face Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs), who pushed lineal champ Tyson Fury to the absolute brink in a 2019 thriller, Wallin’s only career loss.

Power-punching American KO artist and former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) co-headlines against former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs).

Additional PPV Highlights:

Undefeated WBA Light Heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) puts his world championship on the line against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs). One of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Bivol’s resume includes a May 2022 victory over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a Las Vegas PPV main event.

The card also features many of the top 10 heavyweights in the world including former WBA titleholder Daniel Dubois, #1-ranked IBF contender Filip Hrgovic, #3-ranked WBC contender Arslanbek Makhmudov and #4-ranked WBC and WBO contender Frank Sanchez.

Read more about the full card at ESPN.com.

Schedule (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Championship Platform Sat, Dec. 23 11 a.m. Main Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin ESPN+ PPV (non-exclusive) *Separate Purchase Co-Feature Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker Undercard Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller Undercard Dmitry Bivol (C) vs. Lyndon Arthur WBA Light Heavyweight Undercard Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel Undercard Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro Undercard Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori Undercard Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

