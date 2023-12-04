ESPN Re-Signs NFL Analyst and Podcast Host Mina Kimes to a Multi-Year Deal, Extending the Multiplatform Contributor’s Tenure with the Company Beyond 10 Years

NFL Live and The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Remain Staples of Her Role

New Agreement Continues Ascension for Kimes, Beginning with ESPN The Magazine in 2014

ESPN has re-signed Mina Kimes to a multi-year agreement, as the multi-faceted contributor continues her groundbreaking NFL analyst role on NFL Live, hosting “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny,” and appearing regularly on Around the Horn, First Take, SportsCenter and more. During the duration of the new agreement, Kimes will surpass 10 years with the company, having joined in 2014.

Kimes, New Cast Drive NFL Live to Multi-Year Success

During Kimes’ ESPN tenure, the Yale graduate’s profile has grown steadily across the company’s multimedia platforms, spanning television, digital, print and podcasting. Since 2020, Kimes has been a staple of the Sports Emmy-nominated NFL Live, with fellow analysts Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, host Laura Rutledge and senior NFL insider Adam Schefter providing the news. Analyst Andrew Hawkins has also regularly joined the show this season.

Following a full revamp, which included the new cast, NFL Live has consistently achieved viewership successes, delivered viral moments and received critical acclaim from athletes, fans and media alike. In 2023, NFL Live is delivering its most-watched season since 2016.

Kimes Expands Podcast Presence

Kimes’ “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny,” one of ESPN’s most popular podcasts and produced by Omaha Productions, expanded this season with the launch of a new YouTube channel. The year-round program produces multiple episodes each week, with a heavy focus on the NFL.

Recognized for Sports Writing

Before transitioning mainly to television and audio, Kimes began her ESPN career as a writer, with ESPN The Magazine and the ESPN Digital properties. Her most notable written profiles included Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, and Darrelle Revis. She has twice been recognized as a finalist for the Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sports Writing.

Kimes returns today, December 4, following the arrival of her son earlier this football season.

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]