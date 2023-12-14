ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Atlantic 10 Conference

ESPN has reached a multiyear extension with the Atlantic 10 Conference. The new five-year agreement begins in 2024-25 and extends through the 2028-29 athletic season.

ESPN networks will continue to televise the top Atlantic 10 regular season selections in both men’s and women’s basketball. The agreement also features enhanced streaming rights with all non-linear network conference basketball games to be streamed on ESPN+, as well as a significant number of Olympic Sports contests. Over the past two years, A-10 institutions have produced over 1,000 events each year on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

On Thursday, the Atlantic 10 announced new agreements with each of its longtime partners – ESPN, as well as CBS Sports and NBC Sports.

“This media rights agreement is a critical part of maintaining the league’s national position, branding and relevance in men’s and women’s basketball. Our Institutions, student-athletes, coaches, and fans will benefit as the A-10 coverage will continue to be comprehensive,” stated Bernadette V. McGlade, Atlantic 10 Commissioner. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with CBS Sports, ESPN and NBC Sports and to expand these outstanding partnerships. I thank each media company and their leadership as well as Endeavor’s WME Sports and IMG teams for the commitment to the Atlantic 10 Conference.”

“ESPN has had a collaborative and productive relationship with the Atlantic 10 Conference for more than 25 years, and we are very pleased to continue working together through this media rights extension,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director of programming and acquisitions. “We look forward to showcasing even more top rivalries and exceptional student-athletes in the years ahead across a variety of A-10 sports on our networks and ESPN+.”

Atlantic 10 institutions reside in states that comprise 39.9 million television households, 33 percent of the total national market. A-10 institutions are located in seven of the top 30 media markets, including New York (1), Chicago (3), Philadelphia (4), Washington (8), Charlotte (21), St. Louis (24) and Pittsburgh (26). All 15 institutions are within or adjacent to the top 60 media markets.

During the 2025-26 academic year, the A-10 will celebrate its 50th Anniversary as a Division I conference. ESPN platforms will be part of that season of celebration.

Atlantic 10 Agreement Fast Facts:

Five-year agreement (2024-25 through 2028-29)

ESPN networks will air 11 men’s – including the top eight picks – and two women’s regular season basketball games, as well as the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Game

ESPN+ will stream all basketball games that do not air on a linear network. ESPN+ will also air the Women’s Basketball Championship First & Second round games and a minimum of 650 Olympic sports events.

