ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2023-24 Season



The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule.

Three national exclusive games have been added to the ABC schedule, beginning with Los Angeles Kings versus the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins Saturday, February 17 at TD Garden. This addition makes Saturday’s slate of games an ABC tripleheader paired with Stadium Series to round out the evening in primetime. The New York Rangers who are tied for first in points in the Eastern Conference, face the second ranked Philadelphia Flyers with former coach John Tortorella on Saturday, February 24. In a closely contested points race in the Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 9.

With these additions, the following games will now be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu:

Updated NHL Schedule on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thursday, Jan. 18 10 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, Jan. 23 10 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, Feb. 15 8 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, Feb. 17 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 24 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, March 9 12:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, March 26 10 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, March 30 2:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu

*Please note schedule is subject to change.

-30-

Media contacts:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]