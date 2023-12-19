ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2023-24 Season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule.
Three national exclusive games have been added to the ABC schedule, beginning with Los Angeles Kings versus the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins Saturday, February 17 at TD Garden. This addition makes Saturday’s slate of games an ABC tripleheader paired with Stadium Series to round out the evening in primetime. The New York Rangers who are tied for first in points in the Eastern Conference, face the second ranked Philadelphia Flyers with former coach John Tortorella on Saturday, February 24. In a closely contested points race in the Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 9.
With these additions, the following games will now be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu:
- January 18 – Nashville Predators Los Angeles Kings
- January 23 – Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks
- February 15 – Dallas Stars Nashville Predators
- March 26 – Columbus Blue Jackets Arizona Coyotes
- March 30 – Vegas Golden Knights Minnesota Wild
Updated NHL Schedule on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thursday, Jan. 18
|10 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
|10 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|12:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|3 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, March 9
|12:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, March 26
|10 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, March 30
|2:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
*Please note schedule is subject to change.
