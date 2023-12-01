ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game – No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia

College football’s premier pregame will be live from the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare for the eighth all-time visit to the SEC Championship

GameDay to feature interviews with head coaches Nick Saban (Alabama) and Kirby Smart (Georgia), Steve Sarkisian (Texas) will join remotely and the winning Pac-12 champion head coach and quarterback will be live in Atlanta

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot travels to Atlanta for the SEC Championship showdown between No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 2. The premier pregame show will be live from the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare inside the Georgia World Congress Center from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN & ESPNU.

The Week 14 trip to Atlanta will mark the eighth time College GameDay is originating from the SEC Championship – most recently in 2021 when Alabama defeated top-ranked Georgia.

Overall, this will be Alabama’s 57th appearance on GameDay and the Tide’s third appearance this season. Georgia will make its 35th appearance on the show and second this season. Saturday is the show’s 10th visit to a Crimson Tide-Bulldogs game with Alabama winning six of the previous nine matchups.

Host Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

College GameDay continues its impressive viewership in 2023 and is on pace for its second-most-watched regular season. The Rivalry Week trip to Michigan delivered 2.4 million average viewers with an audience of 3.2 million in the final hour – the sixth most-watched show in GameDay history.

Show Highlights & Guests

Saturday morning before the live show, the GameDay crew will host an interview with SEC Championship head coach Nick Saban of Alabama at 8:30 a.m. on the main set that will air during the show. Defending National Champion and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will join the GameDay set live during the show.

of Alabama at 8:30 a.m. on the main set that will air during the show. Defending National Champion and Georgia head coach will join the GameDay set live during the show. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will join remotely from the field ahead of the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game (Sat, noon on ABC) while winning head coach and quarterback from Friday night’s Pac-12 Conference will be live from the set in Atlanta.

will join remotely from the field ahead of the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game (Sat, noon on ABC) while winning head coach and quarterback from Friday night’s Pac-12 Conference will be live from the set in Atlanta. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will join the desk for a live interview during the show, while other live guests who will join the show remotely include: College Football Playoff selection committee chair and NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan ; and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis ahead of the Seminoles’ appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

will join the desk for a live interview during the show, while other live guests who will join the show remotely include: College Football Playoff selection committee chair and NC State director of athletics ; and Florida State quarterback ahead of the Seminoles’ appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – GameDay will once again offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One fan will be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, he/she will be awarded $100,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found here.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

Features:

Seminole Moment – For 15-year-old Jack Coleman, football and rooting for Florida State has been a part of his identity since he was six years old. But when a sudden and shocking diagnosis changed his life last year, Jack began to withdraw from the sport and his beloved Seminoles – until a game day experience at Doak Campbell Stadium re-awakened his football spirit. Jen Lada reports.

– For 15-year-old Jack Coleman, football and rooting for Florida State has been a part of his identity since he was six years old. But when a sudden and shocking diagnosis changed his life last year, Jack began to withdraw from the sport and his beloved Seminoles – until a game day experience at Doak Campbell Stadium re-awakened his football spirit. reports. Gravedigger – On fourth and 31, against their rival and with their season on the line, Alabama pulled off a play for the ages that will surely go down in Crimson Tide lore. A look at how the play they call “gravedigger” went down from those who lived it and were there to see it save the Tide’s season. Marty Smith reports.

– On fourth and 31, against their rival and with their season on the line, Alabama pulled off a play for the ages that will surely go down in Crimson Tide lore. A look at how the play they call “gravedigger” went down from those who lived it and were there to see it save the Tide’s season. reports. Chaos Theory – On this Championship Weekend, 20 teams will vie for 10 conference championships and just four spots in the College Football Playoff. For fans of those teams, they know who and what they are rooting for, but the rest of us root only for pure, unadulterated chaos. Ryan McGee reports.

– On this Championship Weekend, 20 teams will vie for 10 conference championships and just four spots in the College Football Playoff. For fans of those teams, they know who and what they are rooting for, but the rest of us root only for pure, unadulterated chaos. reports. Here We Go Again – It’s a rivalry game that is seldom on the schedule but has become a staple of Championship Weekend – Georgia vs. Alabama, Smart vs. Saban, the last three National Champions battling for SEC supremacy. It’s a matchup we don’t see often but can’t get enough of and here we go again. Ryan McGee reports.

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, will be live from Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. Hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will breakdown the champ games of the week.

The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday during the season.

