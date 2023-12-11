ESPN’s Expanded International MLB Game Schedule in 2024 to Include Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers Debut as Part of the Seoul Series

ESPN to Broadcast Games via its Platforms throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Africa and via its Affiliated Partner in Canada TSN

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it will televise four international games across three continents in 2024. It marks an expansion of ESPN’s lineup of International MLB game telecasts on its domestic and international platforms.

ESPN will televise Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers debut as part of the Seoul Series on Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21, at 6 a.m. ET both days. Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers take on Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in the first regular-season MLB games ever played in Korea. The ESPN telecasts will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets.

Coverage continues as ESPN nationally televises a game during the Mexico City Series on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. ET. The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will meet the Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant. Internationally, ESPN will also televise the Mexico Series game on Saturday, April 14, at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition, ESPN will once again exclusively televise a game during the MLB London Series. This year, the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper cross the pond to take on the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

Both the Mexico City Series game and the London Series game will be followed later those days by ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. The Sunday Night Baseball schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Internationally, ESPN will distribute all games listed above via its owned and operated platforms throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Africa and via its affiliated partner in Canada, TSN.

MLB games on ESPN are also available on the ESPN App. More details on coverage plans will be announced closer to the event dates.

