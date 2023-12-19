ESPN’s Monday Night Football Draws More than 19.4 Million Viewers, Setting Another Franchise Weekly Record

Most-Watched Week 15 Monday Night Football Game in ESPN Era

Eagles-Seahawks Up 21% Year-Over-Year from Rams-Packers on Same Platforms

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Scores 1.15 Million Viewers

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation of the Philadelphia Eagles at the Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered an audience of more than 19.4 million viewers, becoming the most-watched Week 15 MNF game in the ESPN era (2006 – present). The audience of 19,403,000 (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and NFL+) is up 21% year-over-year from Rams at Packers, which also aired on the same platforms. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli registered an audience of 1.15 million viewers.

Eagles-Seahawks ranks as Monday Night Football’s fourth most-watched edition of the season and ESPN’s seventh most-watched game since 2006.

The late second-half action averaged 20.3 million viewers (10:30 – 11:15 p.m.).

Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night across all networks, with ABC and ESPN also representing the two most-watched networks of the night.

Monday Night Football Up 23% Year-Over-Year

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 16 million viewers, up 23% inclusive of all linear games (18 games vs. 16 games), despite the Week 3 and Week 14 presentation of two games vs. last season’s singular game in the same weeks. Excluding this year’s Week 3 and Week 14, Monday Night Football would be up 36% year-over-year, averaging 17.6 million viewers.

Note: Week 15 represented the first Monday Night Football flex scheduling