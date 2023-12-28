ESPN’s Saturday Night Week 17: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys in Primetime with NFC Playoff Implications During a Special Edition of Monday Night Football

Traditional Game Presentation on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+ on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. ET

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and John Parry in Arlington, Texas for Matchup of NFC Playoff Teams



Live Coverage of Cowboys’ Two-Time Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Jimmy Johnson Induction into Team’s Ring of Honor at Halftime

NFL Countdown Begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, and Adam Schefter

ESPN will present a showdown of top NFC contenders with the Detroit Lions at the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Dec 30, at 8 p.m. ET during a Monday Night Football Special Edition in Week 17. Airing on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+, the NFC North champion Lions enter Week 17 tied for the best record in the conference and the playoff-bound Cowboys remain in contention for an NFC East championship, having already secured a Wild Card spot.

Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will be inside AT&T Stadium for the call, with the Monday Night Countdown crew of Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, and Adam Schefter leading into the game beginning at 7:30 p.m. across multiple networks.

Jerry Jones, Jimmy Johnson Speeches Shown Live at Halftime

At halftime, Jimmy Johnson, the Cowboys’ two-time Super Bowl Champion head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor by Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. ESPN will air the presentation live, which will include Aikman, additional members of the team’s Ring of Honor, and members of the Cowboys 1992 and 1993 Super Bowl Championship teams in attendance with Johnson and Jones.

The potential NFC playoff match preview will follow multiple New Year’s Six bowl games on ESPN: the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State (Noon), and the Capital One Orange Bowl featuring No. 6 Georgia and No. 5 Florida State (4 p.m.).

ESPN Begins Week 18: Season Finale with Doubleheader Saturday

ESPN’s most comprehensive NFL regular season in network history (23 games) will conclude with Doubleheader Saturday kicking off the NFL’s Season Finale: Week 18 (Saturday, Jan. 6), with games beginning at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+. The matchups, which will have playoff implications, will be announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

In the postseason, ESPN will present the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 (8 p.m.) and, for the first time, a Divisional round game on Saturday, January 20, or Sunday, January 21.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]