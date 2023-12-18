Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN+/Hulu
- Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers head to the Metropolitan Division to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Friday
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
Tuesday, the NHL season continues with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader featuring the Edmonton Oilers, and Connor McDavid, who recently extended his career-high assist streak to 11 games, take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET in their first of three exclusive matchups in the Metropolitan Division this week. Later that night, the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar, who netted two goals in the last two games, face the San Jose Sharks for a California faceoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Thursday, action continues with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader beginning with the Edmonton Oilers and team leader in goals, Zach Hyman, take on the New Jersey Devils with Jack Hughes, who recently scored a road-winning hat trick, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that night, the Arizona Coyotes with goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who recently captured his first shutout of the season with 28 saves, take on the San Jose Sharks and team leader in points and goals, Tomas Hertl, in their second exclusive appearance this week for a Western Conference matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Friday, the Edmonton Oilers close out their week in the East at Madison Square Garden with the Metropolitan Division leading New York Rangers and team leader in points, goals and assists, Artemi Panarin, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET with host Steve Levy alongside analyst Ryan Callahan. This week the team covers top storylines from around the league, including a break down of Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ visit to the Islanders from Ray Ferraro, ESPN’s Blake Bolden returns to the ice with special guest Nick the Goalie taking on the Oilers’ McDavid.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Steve Levy, is joined by analyst Ryan Callahan as they cover top storylines from around the league including a shootout challenge with ESPN’s Blake Bolden with Nick the Goalie facing Oilers’ Connor McDavid. Legendary journalist Stan Fischler joins the show to share how he uses hockey as a safe haven.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders
The Oilers (13-14-1) and Connor McDavid, who leads his squad in points and assists, travel to face the Islanders (14-8-8) with Brock Nelson, who posted two goals in under two minutes in his last contest, aim for a home win at UBS Arena.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
The third ranked Pacific Division Kings (17-6-4) and Trevor Moore, who leads the team in goals, face the Sharks (9-19-3) at SAP Center with winger William Eklund, coming off a recent game-winning power play goal.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, Dec. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
The Oilers (13-14-1) continue their Metropolitan Division run with the Devils (16-12-1) with team leader in assists, Jesper Bratt, who recently set up three teammates for three straight goals as they aim for a home win at the Prudential Center
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
The Coyotes (15-13-2) and team leader in points and assists, Clayton Keller, journey to take on the Sharks (9-19-3) and Fabian Zetterlund, team second-highest goal scorer, aim for a home victory at SAP Center.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|Friday, Dec. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
The Oilers (13-14-1) and Leon Draisaitl close out their week in the east as they face the Rangers (21-7-1) and league third ranked goaltender in saves, Jonathan Quick, for an interconference matchup.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 39 exclusive games on ESPN+ this week, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games including the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers taking on the Buffalo Sabres for an Eastern Conference matchup. The 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Las Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel face the Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart for an interconference matchup.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu
- McDavid Week Tracker: How to watch, key stats, game previews
- NHL Power Rankings: Oilers make a leap, plus each team’s young core production
- How is Connor Bedard doing this? Opponents, scouts on the rookie phenom (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Inside the Red Wings’ renaissance as a playoff contender
- NHL head coach hot seat head index (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Blueshirt bonanza: How sustainable is the Rangers’ dominant streak? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Tuesday: Meet the artist who designs your favorite goalie’s mask in a barn in Sweden
- Wednesday: NHL trade tiers first look (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Thursday: How the US National Team Development Program was built
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings
- Friday: What to watch at the IIHF World Junior Championship
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
[email protected]