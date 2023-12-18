Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers head to the Metropolitan Division to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Friday

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Tuesday, the NHL season continues with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader featuring the Edmonton Oilers, and Connor McDavid, who recently extended his career-high assist streak to 11 games, take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET in their first of three exclusive matchups in the Metropolitan Division this week. Later that night, the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar, who netted two goals in the last two games, face the San Jose Sharks for a California faceoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday, action continues with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader beginning with the Edmonton Oilers and team leader in goals, Zach Hyman, take on the New Jersey Devils with Jack Hughes, who recently scored a road-winning hat trick, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that night, the Arizona Coyotes with goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who recently captured his first shutout of the season with 28 saves, take on the San Jose Sharks and team leader in points and goals, Tomas Hertl, in their second exclusive appearance this week for a Western Conference matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Friday, the Edmonton Oilers close out their week in the East at Madison Square Garden with the Metropolitan Division leading New York Rangers and team leader in points, goals and assists, Artemi Panarin, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET with host Steve Levy alongside analyst Ryan Callahan. This week the team covers top storylines from around the league, including a break down of Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ visit to the Islanders from Ray Ferraro, ESPN’s Blake Bolden returns to the ice with special guest Nick the Goalie taking on the Oilers’ McDavid.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 39 exclusive games on ESPN+ this week, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games including the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers taking on the Buffalo Sabres for an Eastern Conference matchup. The 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Las Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel face the Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart for an interconference matchup.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]