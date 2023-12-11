Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN Doubleheader on Tuesday Featuring the Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers in a Battle of the Connor-Verse at 10 p.m. ET

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Joins SportsCenter and During ESPN Doubleheader Game Intermissions Live on Tuesday from Bristol HQ

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Game Action Continues Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Redwings and Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues Tuesday, December 12, with an ESPN doubleheader beginning with the Detroit Red Wings and new team addition Patrick Kane going head-to-head with the St. Louis Blues and team leader in points, goals and assists Robert Thomas in an interconference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that night, a Western Conference matchup features the Battle of the Connor-Verse: 2023 number-one draft pick Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks host reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the red hot Edmonton Oilers – riding a seven-game win streak – for their first contest this season at 10 p.m. ET.

Throughout Tuesday evening’s game intermissions, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman joins Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban and Arda Öcal in studio following an appearance on SportsCenter at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes and its point-leading duo of Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas aim for a win on the road as they travel to take on the Detroit Red Wings and Alex DeBrincat, who leads the team in points and goals at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. Friday, the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg, who leads his team in points, goals and assists, take on the Carolina Hurricanes in their second exclusive appearance this week for an interconference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET with host Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. This week the team covers top storylines from around the league, including discussions ahead of Blackhawks-Oilers with Connor vs. Connor. ESPN’s Blake Bolden returns to the ice with special guest Nick the Goalie taking on the Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 41 exclusive games on ESPN+ this week, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games is a marquee matchup between the Metropolitan-division leading New York Rangers and Atlantic-division leading Boston Bruins – both tied for second in league total points.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]