Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim to Make ACC Network Analyst Debut

Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, who retired in March after 47 years at Syracuse, has joined ESPN and will make his analyst debut this Saturday, Dec. 2, on ACC Network. Boeheim will call the Florida State at No. 17 North Carolina men’s college basketball game on ACCN with Wes Durham and Cory Alexander at 2 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Boeheim will be in the ACCN studio for the first time. He will join Kelsey Riggs and Luke Hancock during halftime of the men’s primetime doubleheader games – Central Connecticut at Boston College (6 p.m.) and Cornell at Syracuse (8 p.m.), in addition to the 10 p.m. edition of the network’s signature basketball show, Nothing But Net, to wrap up the night in ACC action.

-30-