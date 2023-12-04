Justin Walters Joins ESPN as ACC Network Host

Justin Walters is joining ESPN as a host for ACC Network, the 24/7 platform dedicated to Atlantic Coast Conference sports. He previously worked as a sports anchor and reporter for PIX11 News in New York in addition to serving as a college football and basketball reporter the past three years for CBS Sports.

Walters will make his ACC Network debut on Wednesday, Dec. 6, when he anchors halftime coverage of ACCN’s men’s basketball doubleheader – Rutgers at Wake Forest (6 p.m.) and South Carolina at Clemson (8 p.m.) – and hosts ACCN’s signature basketball show Nothing But Net (10 p.m.).

“We’re excited to add Justin to our ACC Network team. He is both talented and versatile, an ideal combination for this role, which will include hosting shows in studio and on the road, as well as reporting and conducting interviews in the field,” said Michael Shiffman, ESPN senior vice president, production.

Walters added: “Joining ESPN is truly a dream come true. Growing up watching some of the greatest and recreating a broadcast as a kid…this is a full circle moment. I’m grateful to ESPN and ACCN for this opportunity and thrilled to be a part of the team. I’m ready to put in the work!”

A New York native, Walters has worked for PIX11 since 2019. During his four years with the New York City station, he covered some of the biggest sports stories and provided special coverage for the New York Mets and Yankees spring training in Florida, Super Bowl LVI and LVII, the 2022 NFL Draft, the 2019 NBA Draft, and more. A sports anchor and reporter, Walters contributed to both the PIX11 Morning and Evening News.

Walters also covered college football and college basketball games as a sideline reporter for CBS Sports since October 2019. Before finishing up at CBS, he earned his first career NFL assignment, covering the sidelines for the Ravens-Cardinals game.

Prior to PIX11, Walters was the sports director and anchor for WRNN-TV/Fios1 News in the greater New York City area, where he covered both high school and professional teams throughout the tri-state area. His most memorable assignments included the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas and Mariano Rivera’s unanimous Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, N.Y. He started his career in 2013 with WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y., Walters graduated from La Salle University with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism. He is an active member of The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

